The National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Albion Queensland, is Australian Cricket’s home of world-best integrated outdoor and indoor training and playing facilities accessible year-round that allow preparation in a variety of conditions.

The world-leading technology captures the evolution of player development through the following elements:

Train more like you play,

Increase match-like decisions in training environment to establish tactical awareness,

Integrated learning and skill development in context (physical, mental and tactical),

Increase match opportunities at the right level to stretch the best players.

The state-of-the-art facilities include a high-performance gym, 40 metre cricket training nets with analytics technology, a Pro-Batter, recovery pools and access to unparalleled sports science to provide the best possible training environments for Australian athletes.

The redeveloped Allan Border Field features an expansion of the main playing surface by 13 metres, a new and expanded wicket block with 11 turf pitches, field lighting, an electronic scoreboard, a new ground profile with enhanced drainage and irrigation, new sight screens and permanent camera positions for broadcast and analyst content capture.



The adjacent Ray Lindwall Oval features five new international training pitches, including a subcontinent pitch, additional field and training nets lighting and an activation area.



The Shaw Road complex features three floodlit ovals, a players’ pavilion, and turf training facilities at the home of Northern Suburbs District Cricket Club.



The National Cricket Centre provides facilities that can be used by international, national, and state teams, pathway programs and community cricket clubs. The Centre is also available for public use, both in a cricketing and corporate capacity, with meeting rooms and conference centres available for hire to accommodate your next corporate gathering. Net hire is also available.

