Top 20 in 2020: The best Test moments, 11-9

There are moments in cricket, as in all sport, that are so memorable you can recall exactly where you were and who you were with when they happened.

Be they back-to-the-wall hundreds or feats of individual brilliance, they are the moments you’ve re-watched countless times in the years since and still get chills every time.

As part of our 20 in 2020 countdown series, we’re looking back at the 20 most memorable moments from Test matches played on Australian soil in the past 20 years.

They might not be the best innings ever played, or the perfect bowling performance, but rather moments that are quite simply unforgettable.

We continue today with numbers 11, 10 and 9 in our Top 20 countdown of the best Test moments and we will take a look at the top batting and bowling performances in the coming weeks as well.

11) Warne falls heartbreakingly short

WACA Ground, 2001

By Martin Smith

It wasn't often on a cricket field that the magnitude of an occasion got the better of Shane Keith Warne.

For 15 years, thriving under pressure, getting a wicket when his team needed him to, and lifting his side to victory were the calling cards of Warne’s extraordinary career.

From The Vault: Warne falls for 99 against New Zealand

But on the second day of December in 2001, Warne simply choked, and he’s the first to admit it.

It had been classic display of Warne fortitude for most of that day, albeit with bat in hand instead of ball. Australia’s No.8 walked to the centre of the WACA Ground with his side in all kinds of trouble at six wickets down and almost 350 runs behind New Zealand’s imposing first-innings total.

In union with Damien Martyn and then Australia’s tail, Warne defied NZ’s impressive attack for more than three hours to storm past his career-best score of 86 and towards an unlikely century, which would have been his first in Test cricket.

Warne goes on the attack // Getty

Having moved to within just a single of three figures, Warne had two overs left in the day and No.11 Glenn McGrath for company to find that magical run.

But instead of calmly knocking the ball into a gap for a single, Warne aimed a “filthy slog” at Daniel Vettori and was caught in the deep, a moment he ponders over even in retirement.

"Basically, I choked," he told The Howie Games in 2019.

Ponting remembers Warne's 'comical' dismissal on 99

"I choked there, I choked at Old Trafford in the '05 Ashes (where he was dismissed for 90).

"When I see the replay of me trying to slog it for six, I think; 'you idiot, what were you doing?'”

There was worse to come four years later when the Nine Network, Warne’s long-time employer, unearthed previously unseen footage that showed Vettori had over-stepped on the wicket delivery, meaning a correct no-ball call by the on-field official would have handed Warne the Test hundred that always eluded him.

10) A trio of Test triples

WACA Ground, 2003 | Sydney Cricket Ground, 2012 | Adelaide Oval, 2019

By Martin Smith

Across 2387 matches played during the more than 140 years of Test cricket’s existence, a triple century remains one of the game’s rarest achievements.

There have been just 31 individual scores of 300 or more in Test matches compared to 45 hat-tricks, and up until 2003, only once had a player scored a triple hundred on Australian soil.

Even accounting for the rapid development of Test batting this century that has resulted in a doubling of the number of Test triples since 2000, it means Australian cricket lovers have been fortunate to witness three Test 300s on home soil in the past 17 years.

And while the usual caveats about batting-friendly conditions and toothless bowling attacks apply, as they must to all scores of 300 or more, each of that trio is special in its own right.

From the Vault: Hayden hits new world record score

The first of Australia’s 21st Century triples belongs to Matthew Hayden, who set a new Test peak of 380 in Perth in 2003, a mark that stood for merely six months before Brian Lara reclaimed the mantle of Test cricket’s personal best.

But the fact Hayden’s record was so short-lived, and the Zimbabwean attack he pummeled for 146 overs was undoubtedly one of the weakest in world cricket at the time, should not detract from the brutality of his batting.

Of the 31 Test triple tons ever recorded, only Virender Sehwag scored his at a better clip than Hayden’s strike rate of 87 during that innings.

And only three batting titans, Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Walter Hammond and Hayden, have scored a century in a session twice in the same innings, underlining the speed with which the left-hander breezed to his memorable milestone.

From the Vault: Clarke's SCG Triple Treat

Nine years later, Michael Clarke’s unbeaten 329 against India at the SCG, the first by an Australian skipper on home soil, was remarkable as much for how his innings started as how it ended.

The deluge of runs during that Test match makes it easy to forget that the first stage of Clarke’s innings was a rescue mission, coming to the crease with his side perilously placed at 3-37 after the tourists had been bowled out for just 191 on a bowler-friendly opening day.

And David Warner’s unbeaten 335 just six months ago was a testament to elite fitness as much as supreme skill, with the refrain from his batting partners being how exhausted they were just trying to keep up with the tireless left-hander.

From the Vault: Full highlights of Warner's 335no

"When I went out there (when Warner was on 274), he was still running as hard as any man that I've ever seen," remarked Matthew Wade, with data showing Warner covered close to 21km – equivalent to a half-marathon – during his 127 overs at the crease.

For that trio of modern stars to join a list of batsmen that does NOT feature names like Tendulkar, Richards, Ponting and Chappell is testament to just how rare a feat they’ve achieved.

9) A fitting tribute to a fallen friend

Adelaide Oval, 2014

By Louis Cameron

The 2014 Adelaide Test will always be linked to the tragic and sudden passing of Phil Hughes, and the dashing batsman could hardly have asked for a more fitting match to be played in his honour.

In the most emotional Test of them all, 22 grieving cricketers played out a captivating contest, with a handful of stunning individual efforts ensuring it would leave a permanent mark on the game’s collective conscious.

Adelaide's 63 seconds of applause for Phillip Hughes

Despite battling a severe back injury and unimaginable grief, Australia’s skipper Michael Clarke defied medical staff, India’s bowlers and perhaps even himself in compiling one of his most courageous knocks.

His 128 under obvious physical and emotional duress, along with centuries to Steve Smith and David Warner, all dedicated to their ‘little mate’, helped the Aussies rack up 517 in their first innings.

But the defiant Virat Kohli, in his first Test as captain following an injury to MS Dhoni, struck a vital hundred of his own to keep India in the game.

Smith's fifth Test century a ton of tributes

And while Warner crashed his second ton of the match to set India 364 to win, as the game rolled into its fifth day, the drop-in Adelaide Oval pitch was showing few signs of any demons.

But this Test, already one that would be never be forgotten by players and spectators alike, had one more stunning individual effort to unveil.

Nathan Lyon, who’d wrangled out four of India’s top seven in his first-innings five-wicket haul, was now tasked with spinning his side to victory against the finest players of slow-bowling on the planet.

Full highlights of day five of the 2014 Adelaide Test

With the knowledge that the criticism most often aimed at him at that stage of his career was that he’d never taken a five-for in the fourth innings of a Test.

And as Murali Vijay and Kohli took India to 2-242, Lyon’s hopes of ending that run and Australia’s dream of a fairytale fifth-day victory looked slim.

But after trapping a devastated Vijay for 99, the off-spinner went on to cut a swathe through India’s middle-order.

Re-live Lyon's amazing Adelaide afternoon in 2014

He then had Kohli, who had anchored the run chase with another impressive century, caught on the mid-wicket fence to dramatically change the complexion of the contest.

And when Ishant Sharma became Lyon’s seventh fourth-innings scalp – and 12th for the match – it sparked passionate celebrations from Australia around the ‘408’ inscribed on the Adelaide Oval turf, in turn imprinting Hughes’ Test number in the memories of all those watching.

