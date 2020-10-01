Top 30 Shield seasons of the past 30 years: 15-11

We’re counting down the 30 best individual seasons in the Sheffield Shield from the past 30 years. Today, the late, great Dean Jones appears

Adam Burnett

1 October 2020, 01:28 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

