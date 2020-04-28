Top 20 in 2020: The best Test moments, 17-15

There are moments in cricket, as in all sport, that are so memorable you can recall exactly where you were and who you were with when they happened.

Be they back-to-the-wall hundreds or feats of individual brilliance, they are the moments you’ve re-watched countless times in the years since and still get chills every time.

As part of our 20 in 2020 countdown series, we’re looking back at the 20 most memorable moments from Test matches played on Australian soil in the past 20 years.

They might not be the best innings ever played, or the perfect bowling performance, but rather moments that are quite simply unforgettable.

We continue today with numbers 17, 16 and 15 in our Top 20 countdown of the best Test moments and we will take a look at the top batting and bowling performances in the coming weeks as well.

Make sure you return to cricket.com.au and the CA Live app every day this week as we continue the countdown all the way to No.1

17) Hussey and McGrath's memorable final stand

Melbourne Cricket Ground, 2005

By Adam Burnett

It was a sombre MCG that greeted five-Test rookie Michael Hussey on day two of the 2005 Boxing Day Test as the cricket world mourned the sudden passing of Kerry Packer, who had had such an influence on the modernisation of the sport.

Hussey, who was just 27 not out when Australia lost their ninth wicket early that morning, was his country's last remaining hope of extending their score beyond 250, a milestone that should have been beyond them when the left-hander was inexplicably dropped in the slips by South African star Jacques Kallis just four overs into the morning.

From the Vault: McGrath helps Hussey to unlikely ton

Across the next two overs, Hussey opted for singles from the fourth ball, exposing No.11 Glenn McGrath to just two deliveries at a time from first Shaun Pollock, and then Makhaya Ntini.

With the 250-mark ticked off, Hussey decided he had little to lose in upping the ante.

He hit three fours in three overs, including two in three balls to bring up an unlikely half-century, as the South Africans became increasingly irritated by the partnership that was unfolding.

Hussey then took on temperamental paceman Andre Nel to devastating effect, taking two steps down the pitch each time and hammering consecutive sixes into the concourse at wide long off.

Kallis (left) dropped Hussey early on day two // Getty

McGrath even got in on the act as the runs started to flow, driving Ntini down the ground for two to bring up an improbable 300 for his team, as the partnership pushed out past 50.

At 27 not out just hours earlier, with McGrath his last hope, a century had not been remotely on Hussey's agenda. But just two overs before lunch, a well-struck sweep brought up three figures and prompted a euphoric celebration, as the overnight sensation celebrated a third century in just his ninth Test innings.

Hussey then reset and went up another gear, with three more fours and a six flowing from his bat before he was eventually dismissed for 122, with his last 60 runs coming from 57 balls.

Hussey continued his golden debut summer at the MCG // Getty

McGrath walked off triumphant, undefeated on 11 and having just shared in the highest-ever final-wicket partnership for Australia against South Africa – a barely believable 107.

"We all know he's not the best batsman in the world," Hussey said.

"So to be able to show that application and stay there for such a long period of time … (it) was a really special partnership."

16) McGrath predicts his milestone moment

WACA Ground, 2000

By Martin Smith

Taking 300 Test wickets is an impressive achievement in itself, but predicting exactly how you'll bring up the milestone makes the moment all the more special.

And doing it as part of a hat-trick elevates it to another level entirely.

From the Vault: Glenn McGrath's Test hat trick

Entering the second Test of the five-match series against the West Indies in the summer of 2000-01, Glenn McGrath was just two dismissals away from becoming the third Australian to reach the 300-wicket milestone and, after his 10-wicket domination of the opening Test at the Gabba, the quick was bold enough to make a pre-match prediction.

"Maybe Sherwin Campbell the first wicket and Brian (Lara) for the 300 would be perfect," McGrath said on match eve.

And McGrath did just that in consecutive balls inside his opening five overs of the match as the Windies slumped to 5-22 on the first morning.

McGrath remembers his perfect Test hat-trick

After having Campbell caught at first slip, McGrath angled his next delivery across the left-handed Lara, who poked the ball straight to Stuart MacGill at second gully, the leg-spinner fumbling twice before grasping the ball in both hands.

The already rapturous WACA crowd were then sent into delirium the next ball when McGrath cramped Jimmy Adams for room, the Windies skipper bunting a simple catch to Justin Langer at short leg to hand the Aussie quick wicket No.301 and the just the tenth hat-trick ever by an Australian bowler in Tests.

15) Perfect delivery cooks England skipper

WACA Ground, 2013

By Andrew Ramsey

It was the ball that provided one of the definitive images of Australia's five-nil whitewash of England in 2013-14 and saw the Ashes change hands for the first time after three series in English possession.

With new ball in hand and a nation behind him, Ryan Harris began England's second innings of the urn-deciding Test in Perth with his candidate for ball of the 21st Century by tilting back rival skipper Alastair Cook's off-stump.

And on the day that a chronic knee injury forced him out of the game 18 months later, Harris recalled that moment when Australia's stranglehold on the Ashes tightened and he assured himself a place on every highlight reel that summer of 2013-14 spawned.

Ashes Memories: 'The best ball I've ever bowled'

"It only took 25 years to bowl it," Harris recalled of the ball that fits pretty much every criteria of the term 'unplayable'.

"That was just a lucky ball that lands in the right spot, hits the right spot and swings away before it passes the batter, which doesn't usually happen."

Upon Harris's retirement in 2015, teammate Steve Smith noted that when bowling in the nets, the seamer was forever searching for the perfect delivery.

And was known to vent his frustration at himself when he failed to meet his own lofty standards, an assessment Harris agreed with.

Harris celebrates his perfect delivery // Getty

"I set high standards for myself," he said.

"I was always a hard marker but if you go into the dressing room and speak to the bowlers, they're all pretty similar."

Much like if you went into any Test team's dressing room and asked them to nominate a delivery they would like to replicate to start an innings, most would nominate that ball that Harris landed against Cook during a most memorable summer.

