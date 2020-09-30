Top 30 Shield seasons of the past 30 years: 20-16

We’re counting down the 30 best individual seasons in the Sheffield Shield from the past 30 years. Today, bowlers and keepers feature

Adam Burnett

30 September 2020, 05:28 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo