Australian Cricket Awards
LIVE: Stars come out for Australian Cricket Awards
Your one-stop shop for a full wrap of our coverage of Australian cricket's night of nights
Dave Middleton at Crown Casino
10 February 2020, 11:29 PM AEST
4.30pm: Players and their partners have begun arriving, led by Australia men's Test captain Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie. For a full gallery of all the red carpet fashions, click here.
4pm: In its second year as the Australian Cricket Awards, tonight's festivities will celebrate the performances of Australia's elite players in both domestic and international cricket, male and female.
The Allan Border Medal will be presented to the top men's cricketer across all formats, while the Belinda Clark Award will go to the top female player.
Last year the top prizes were taken out by Pat Cummins and Alyssa Healy, both of them first-time winners.
This year will see two legends of fast bowling inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, with fearsome men's quick Craig McDermott and rapid women's star from the 1970s and 80s Sharon Tredrea to be honoured.
The order tonight's awards will be presented is as follows:
Male One Day International Player of the Year
Female One Day International Player of the Year
Hall of Fame Induction: Sharon Tredrea
Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year
Male Test Player of the Year
Community Champion Award
Female Domestic Player of the Year
Male Domestic Player of the Year
Hall of Fame Induction:Craig McDermott
Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year
Belinda Clark Award
Allan Border Medal