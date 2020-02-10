LIVE: Stars come out for Australian Cricket Awards

4.30pm: Players and their partners have begun arriving, led by Australia men's Test captain Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie. For a full gallery of all the red carpet fashions, click here.

4pm: In its second year as the Australian Cricket Awards, tonight's festivities will celebrate the performances of Australia's elite players in both domestic and international cricket, male and female.

The Allan Border Medal will be presented to the top men's cricketer across all formats, while the Belinda Clark Award will go to the top female player.

Last year the top prizes were taken out by Pat Cummins and Alyssa Healy, both of them first-time winners.

This year will see two legends of fast bowling inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, with fearsome men's quick Craig McDermott and rapid women's star from the 1970s and 80s Sharon Tredrea to be honoured.

The order tonight's awards will be presented is as follows:

Male One Day International Player of the Year

Female One Day International Player of the Year

Hall of Fame Induction: Sharon Tredrea

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year

Male Test Player of the Year

Community Champion Award

Female Domestic Player of the Year

Male Domestic Player of the Year

Hall of Fame Induction:Craig McDermott

Female International Twenty20 Player of the Year

Male International Twenty20 Player of the Year

Belinda Clark Award

Allan Border Medal