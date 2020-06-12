IPL 2020

India exploring 'all possible options' for 2020 IPL

BCCI chief looking to push on with the tournament this year, even if that means playing at empty stadiums

AFP

12 June 2020, 09:33 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo