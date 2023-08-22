Marsh’s ‘crazy year’ capped by proud captaincy moment

As captain the allrounder hoped to maintain a positive environment created by Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald

Leading Australia's T20 and ODI sides in South Africa will be a "very proud moment" for Mitch Marsh, who admits 2023 had been a "crazy" year by any measure.

Already announced as Australia's captain for the T20 series in South Africa, Marsh was last week handed the ODI role after it was confirmed a fractured wrist would keep Pat Cummins out of the upcoming tour.

Given Australia does not currently have a T20 captain following the retirement of Aaron Finch, the series presents a huge opportunity for the West Australian to bed down the role fulltime.

A key member of Australia's white-ball teams, the 31-year-old thrust himself back into Test calculations after scoring an incredible run-a-ball 118 following a surprise call-up at Headingley in the recently completed Ashes series.

Having had three weeks to digest a whirlwind UK tour and 2023 in general, Marsh was ready for the next challenge as he prepared to fly out with teammates on Wednesday.

"It's certainly been a crazy year. Throw in getting married, it's been a good one," he said.

"I've had time to sit down on reflect on England; Headingley was a really special moment for me, having not played Test cricket for a long time to come in and to be able to contribute like that was a very emotional day.

"But as we know international cricket moves pretty quickly, tomorrow we fly to South Africa so it'll all be forgotten pretty soon I reckon."

The allrounder said as captain he aimed to maintain what he saw as a positive changeroom culture created by coach Andrew McDonald and close friend Cummins.

"I probably won't try and reinvent the wheel at all.

"I think the most important thing I've learned about leadership is staying true to yourself.

"Patty and Andrew McDonald have created an incredible environment around our group right now so hopefully I can continue that in the T20 format and create an environment where the guys come in and just enjoy playing cricket for Australia."

Mitch Marsh, in his first Test in four years, brings up his third century in the format! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/aW7tbcW99b — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 6, 2023

Marsh, who "learned a lot" captaining Western Australia particularly from the likes Adam Voges and Ashton Turner, said he hoped to play a senior on-field role when Cummins returns ahead of the World Cup in India.

"I think that's one of Pat's strengths, he leans on other people in the squad and other leaders in our team – he does an incredible job.

"There's no doubt with his role as a bowler, playing every game in every format is near-on impossible so for him to have guys that he trusts, he leans on … we've got a great friendship first and foremost, and a great relationship professionally so I always know I can lean on him, and vice-versa."

Breakout South Australia quick Spencer Johnson and exciting leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha have emerged as the bolters in Australia's World Cup plans, both included in the 18-man squad for the ODI leg in South Africa, which will eventually be trimmed to 15 for the global event.

Marsh anticipated that both would be presented with their Australia caps during the upcoming series.

"I think we'll definitely get a look at them both at some point throughout the tour," he said.

"It's really nice to see guys rewarded for performance. Tanveer has had a few injury problems in the last six months but we know what a super talent he is. I think there's no doubt we're going to see them in Australian colours over the next few years."

Marsh faced Johnson in this year's Marsh One-Day Cup final at the WACA and was "blown away by his skill and his pace".

He admitted 21-year-old Sangha has already had his number.

"He's got me out a couple of times, with that cheeky little smile which is always hard to take. I think he's a very smart young bowler, from what I can gather and what I've heard is he's a very quick learner and just bowls and bowls and bowls. He's a super talent."

Marsh was "feeling really good" following a period of rest after the Ashes, where questions emerged over his fitness in the latter stages of the series.

With the World Cup in mind, however, he did not anticipate bowling many overs in South Africa.

2023 Qantas T20s v South Africa

August 30: First T20I, Durban (August 31, 2am AEST)

September 1: Second T20I, Durban (September 2, 2am AEST)

September 3: Third T20I, Durban, September 3, 10pm AEST

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

2023 Qantas ODIs v South Africa

September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9pm AEST

September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen