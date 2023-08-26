England star out of WBBL|09 with shoulder injury

World’s No.1 ranked bowler out of the upcoming WBBL draft after injuring shoulder warming up in The Hundred

Star spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been ruled out of the inaugural Weber WBBL draft after dislocating her right shoulder while warming up for a match in the UK Hundred competition.

Ecclestone was helped from the field at Old Trafford prior to the start of Manchester Originals’ match against Southern Brave on Wednesday, and later appeared in a sling on the players balcony.

Ecclestone seen icing her shoulder at Old Trafford // Getty

The Originals’ captain was then taken for scans and further assessment before the ECB confirmed on Saturday night (Australian time) that she would be unavailable for the entirety of Weber WBBL|09.

The injury is a blow for the competition and, specifically, the Sydney Sixers who held retention rights for the left-arm spinner, who is the world’s No.1 ranked bowler in both ODIs and T20Is.

Ecclestone was a key player for the Sydney Sixers in her first WBBL season last summer, taking 20 wickets en route to the final.

The 24-year-old was rested for England’s upcoming matches against Sri Lanka, and loomed as a key figure for the first ever women’s draft next Sunday.

Ecclestone shone for England in the recent Ashes series, finishing as the home side’s leading wicket-taker, including dual five-wicket hauls in the Test match at Trent Bridge.