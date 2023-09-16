Next gen stars dominate in second U19 Test

Centuries to Harjas Singh and Ryan Hicks have put Australia into a great position in the second Test

Harjas Singh and Ryan Hicks made classy centuries as Australia took charge on day one of the second U19 Test Match against England at Wantage Road.

Left-hander Singh batted a shade under four hours and hit 15 fours in a score of exactly 100, while wicketkeeper Hicks took two minutes longer to reach his landmark with the aid of 17 boundaries, going on to top score with 131.

The two batters shared a stand of 143 for the fourth wicket as the visitors piled up 359-6 before bad light ended play 15 minutes before the scheduled close, hero of the first Test Harry Dixon weighing in with a belligerent 51 which should have been so many more.

England’s bowlers produced something of a mixed bag ball in hand, Noah Thain the pick with 2-46.

Aussie skipper Hugh Weibgen opted to bat on winning the toss only for Dom Kelly to find some away swing from the 14th ball of the game which Sam Konstas nicked through to wicketkeeper Jack Carney.

That brought Singh to the wicket, but he spent much of his first hour or so at the crease in the shadow of Dixon, who picked up where he’d left off at New Road, twice punching balls just back of a length from Kelly through mid-off for four.

He would take even heavier toll of Kelly’s new-ball partner Raphael Weatherall, whose half-tracker disappeared over mid-wicket before a half-volley was crunched through extra cover.

However, having raced to 50 from 43 with eight fours, his insistence on playing a shot a ball proved his undoing as he skied the persevering Griffith to Kelly at mid-off. Weibgen didn’t stay long, caught down the leg-side from the worst delivery of an otherwise excellent opening spell from Thain and at 80-3 England were on top.

The 18-year-old Singh, who’d missed out twice in the first Test, drove beautifully square of the wicket either side of lunch and when England turned to spin in the form of Charlie Barnard, Singh refused to let him settle using his feet to hit him over the top and through the covers.

Hicks proved a great foil, the right-hand, left-hand combination messing with the home bowler’s attempts to find a consistent line. The wicketkeeper/batter, who came into the side in place of Lachlan Aitken played beautifully from the off, everything seemingly coming off the middle of the bat as he caressed each bowler in turn through the cover region.

While Singh survived an inside edge passed his leg stump it’s hard to remember Hicks offering even the semblance of a chance.

Singh left almost immediately after reaching his century, hitting one from Thain into the hands of Hamza Shaikh at cover. Hicks though shrugged off the loss of his partner and Corey Wasley soon afterwards to ease to his own hundred, fittingly raised with another drive to the cover fence.

A celebratory six from a slog sweep over mid-wicket followed and it was his first mistake which saw him depart via a top edge to square leg off the suffering Barnard.

"It's the first four-dayer Ryan (Hicks) has ever played. I'm very proud of him," Singh said after play.

"We've grown up together (in New South Wales), played together since we were younger and literally only a couple of days ago we were speaking about how good it would be to score a hundred together.

"It helps a little we were a right-hand, left-hand combination, especially when the bowler has to adjust ball after ball.

"I wasn't happy I wasn't out there with him when he got his hundred, but I was glad he was there with me."

Australia U19 tour of England

First Youth ODI: No result

Second Youth ODI: Australia won by seven wickets

Third Youth ODI: Australia won by 38 runs

Fourth Youth ODI: Australia won by four wickets

Fifth Youth ODI: England won by four wickets

First Youth Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Youth Test: September 16-20, County Ground, Northampton

Australia U19 Squad: Hugh Weibgen (c, QLD), Lachlan Aitken (wk, QLD), Harkirat Bajwa (VIC), Mahli Beardman (WA), Harry Dixon (VIC), Cameron Frendo (NSW), Ryan Hicks (NSW), Sam Konstas (NSW), Rafael MacMillan (NSW), Tom Menzies (NT), Cody Reynolds (QLD), Harjas Singh (NSW), Tom Straker (NSW), Josh Vernon (WA), Callum Vidler (QLD), Corey Wasley (WA)