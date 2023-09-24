WA start Marsh Cup in style but stumble on bonus point

Josh Philippe, Lance Morris and debutant Cooper Connolly ensured the reigning champions got their 50-over season off to a strong start

10:00 Play video Queensland v Western Australia | Marsh One-Day Cup

Domestic powerhouses Western Australia picked up where they left off in the Marsh One-Day Cup, but were denied a bonus point in frustrating fashion at Brisbane's Allan Border Field.

Strong hands from player-of-the-match Josh Philippe (90 off 88 balls) and Sam Whiteman (62 off 52) ensured Queensland's total of 238, bolstered by Ben McDermott's 52, never looked sufficient as Lance Morris (4-64 off 10 overs) bowled swiftly in his return from injury.

01:50 Play video Philippe begins season in style with 90

It was debutant Cooper Connolly who made the extra point a possibility for the visitors as the 20-year-old, star of the KFC BBL final last summer, flayed 42 off just 32 including six fours and a six.

WA needed only five runs from the 40th over to secure the bonus point with captain Ashton Turner levelling the scores with two balls left.

But Kane Richardson had Connolly caught on the boundary before Nick Hobson was run out by half the pitch on a suicide single to see them miss out.

01:12 Play video Bizarre run-out as WA stumble on bonus point

Philippe denied the bonus point had been a consideration while he was in: "It never really crossed our minds out there at all to be honest. I just thought I could get hold of the spinner (Matt Kuhnemann) and it didn't quite work out."

It was nonetheless a comprehensive victory for WA, back-to-back reigning champions and winners of four of the last six 50-over men's titles.

Their production line of talent looks endless after Connolly's nerveless knock for a side missing the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh to national duties.

"Coops is going to be a very good player," said Philippe.

"It was a beautiful start for him in his career. We've got a lot of depth in our team. We've got a lot of guys away at the moment and to still put on a good performance today was really important."

McDermott hit seven fours and a six in his 69-ball innings in an encouraging first-up effort after returning to his native state following eight years in Tasmania.

02:02 Play video Cruel end after McDermott shines in Bulls return

But the right-hander was left to rue being run-out in unfortunate fashion when Andrew Tye (2-46) got a hand on a Matthew Renshaw straight drive, deflecting the ball onto the non-striker's end stumps where McDermott was caught short.

"It's happened twice now," said McDermott.

"I can cop it in a one-day game when I'm trying to back up – I probably just backed up a bit too much.

"It's not a good way to get out … taking quick singles, you need to be on your toes."

Mark Steketee (2-39 off eight overs) was the Bulls' only multiple wicket taker, but Morris was the standout quick of the match.

His delivery to dismiss Renshaw highlighted the raw prospect's extreme pace that has him on the fringes of a Test debut.

"I'd much rather keep to him than face him to be honest," gloveman Philippe, who took four catches, said of the fast bowler whose hopes of an Ashes berth during the winter were ruined by a stress-related back injury.

"He's had a bit of a break so he's probably feeling like it's nice to have some cricket. When he's on he bowls fast and there were glimpses of that today. He's on for a big summer.

"His pace is always there and he certainly bowled some good balls today."