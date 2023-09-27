Edwards inspires NSW to big bonus-point win

NSW started their men's domestic season in style with a dominant victory against Tasmania

09:36 Play video NSW v Tasmania | Marsh One-Day Cup

Allrounder Jack Edwards has starred with bat and ball as NSW crushed Tasmania by six wickets with 15.3 overs remaining in the Marsh One-Day Cup at Junction Oval.

Edwards blasted 92 from 63 balls in the run chase after earlier taking two Tasmanian wickets during miserly spells in Melbourne.

03:20 Play video Edwards takes down Tigers with rapid 92

Tasmania, with Beau Webster top-scoring with 65 and Edwards taking 2-24 from nine overs, were all out for just 198 in 49.5 overs.

In reply, Edwards led an early run-scoring rout and the Blues cruised to 4-202 and victory with a bonus point to top it off.

Edwards thumped 11 fours and four sixes in his aggressive 63-ball innings, dominating a 137-run partnership with fellow opener Daniel Hughes.

01:35 Play video Hughes survives contentious 'white towel' moment

Hughes made a polished 58 from 71 balls while left-arm spinner Paddy Dooley (2-60 from eight overs) was the only multiple wicket-taker.

Earlier, Tasmania's batters apart from Webster were collectively stifled by a disciplined NSW bowling line-up.

Blues pacemen Edwards, Jackson Bird (2-27) and Hayden Kerr (2-40) were among the wickets while curtailing the run rate.

Tasmania lost opener Caleb Jewell for a third-ball duck to set a grim tone and they plunged to 6-75 in the 27th over.

00:52 Play video Bird enjoys day out on Blues debut

Webster then found an ally in No.9 Dooley, the pair putting on 90 runs for the seventh wicket.

Webster struck six fours in his 80-ball knock and Dooley made 39 from 63 balls.

But after both were dismissed in a two-over span, Tasmania's innings soon ended with two run outs in the final over.