Ashwin recalled for World Cup after Axar injury

Ravichandran Ashwin given a chance to underline his great career in the World Cup after being drafted into India's 15-player squad

India's great off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been recalled to their 15-player squad for the World Cup on home soil after initially failing to make the cut.

Ashwin comes into the squad as a replacement for injured left-arm finger spinner Axar Patel after impressing in the opening two matches of their 2-1 series victory over Australia last week.

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Ashwin, India's preferred spinner in Test cricket, was a regular in the one-day international side until June 2017 but he has played only four ODIs since, including the two matches against Australia last week.

His previous appearance prior to last Friday against Australia in Mohali was in January 2022.

The 37-year-old was included in the hosts' squad announced by the ICC on Thursday after Axar, who also missed the Asia Cup final due to a quadriceps strain, failed to recover in time.

Ashwin and Virat Kohli are the only two members of the squad that won the World Cup in 2011, when India last hosted the tournament.

"Ashwin, it was really nice to see the way he bowled in the first two games," India head coach Rahul Dravid said following the series against Australia.

"KL (Rahul) as well, I thought the keeping right through the 50 overs after almost seven months out, Shreyas (Iyer) had a couple of really good knocks in the last couple of games so a lot of tick marks … we're really happy with the way things are going at the moment and hopefully we can keep this momentum going into the World Cup."

Thursday was the ICC deadline for teams to finalise their 15-player squads ahead of the World Cup which begins on October 5.

Australia also made a late change, bringing in Marnus Labuschagne for spin bowling allrounder Ashton Agar while electing to carry opener Travis Head in their squad for the first half of the tournament as he recovers from a fractured hand.

Twice champions India, who lost in the semi-finals in 2019, play their first match of the campaign against five-time winners Australia in Chennai three days later.