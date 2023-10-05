LIVE: Aussies batting first in third T20I

Australia have been put in to bat first by West Indies captain Hayley Matthews as she seeks a history-making T20I series win against the hosts

Australia will bat first in the third and deciding CommBank T20I clash against the West Indies in Brisbane.

In-form West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has opted to bowl first in the Twenty20 series decider against Australia in Brisbane.

Matthews won the toss on Thursday at Allan Border Fielder and sent the hosts in, with memories of her side's historic run-chase in Sydney on Monday night still fresh.

Her side is unchanged for the third and final T20, while Australia have dropped Queensland allrounder Jess Jonassen and opted for pace bowler Kim Garth in the side's only change.

Matthews took a liking to Jonassen's off-spin (1-34 off two overs) at North Sydney Oval in her record knock of 132 off 64 balls as the West Indies chased down Australia's 6-212 to level the series.

Matthews also made an unbeaten 99 in a game-one loss.

Victory on Thursday would seal the West Indies' first series victory against Australia, before a three-game 50-over series begins in Brisbane on Sunday.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c)(wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, George Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliya Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James, Rashada Williams (wk)

CommBank T20s v West Indies 2023

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: West Indies won by seven wickets

Third T20: October 5, Allan Border Field, 7.05pm AEDT

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: October 8, Allan Border Field, 10.35am AEDT

Second ODI: October 12, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

First ODI: October 14, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20Is only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King (ODIs only), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams