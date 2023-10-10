WNCL wrap: Wellington stuns, Tigers unbeaten

A domestic one-day triple header produced a trio of lop-sided results and outstanding performances from some of the country's biggest names

09:50 Play video Queensland v Victoria | WNCL

Lanning's good form in vain as Fire cruise

Meg Lanning’s second half-century in three innings was not enough to rescue Victoria from a 165-run defeat to Queensland in the Women’s National Cricket League.

After fifties to Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris helped the Fire to 7-263, Lanning struck a brisk 51 off 47 deliveries in response.

01:27 Play video Lanning goes on the attack in lone-hand fifty

It continued the Australian captain's good form in her return to cricket after missing the Ashes for medical reasons.

But she was the sole shining light in an otherwise dismal batting display from the visitors, who had found themselves 3-6 before the Australian superstar had even faced a ball.

Olivia Henry (14) and Rhiann O’Donnell (11) were the only other batters to reach double figures as Victoria were bowled out for 98 in 24.2 overs.

Courtney Sippel led the way with the ball, taking 4-15 from her 4.2 overs, while fellow quicks Nicola Hancock (2-17), Zoe Cooke (2-27) and leg-spinner Grace Parsons (2-13) also picked up wickets.

01:44 Play video Harris sets Queensland platform with quickfire 63

Earlier, Queensland opener Redmayne hit 61 from 106 deliveries, while No.4 Harris was in a damaging mood as she belted 63 from 53 balls.

Mikayla Hinkley (48 off 60) and Sianna Ginger (35 from 32) kept the momentum going following their dismissals.

Victoria will have a chance to make amends when the teams meet again on Thursday.

10:00 Play video South Australia v Western Australia | WNCL

Wellington dominates with bat and ball in SA win

Amanda-Jade Wellington produced a brilliant all-round display with bat and ball to lead South Australia to their third win of the domestic one-day season.

Having elected to bat first against Western Australia, the Scorpions found themselves in deep trouble at 7-143 before Wellington came to the rescue.

Sharing in a 92-run eighth-wicket partnership with Kate Peterson (23 off 33), Wellington crunched 73 off 58 balls, including 13 boundaries.

02:17 Play video Wellington rescues Scorpions with counterpunching 73

Her heroics boosted the Scorpions to 9-263.

The leg-spinner then captured 3-37 as Western Australia were bowled out for 176.

Peterson (3-26) picked up three wickets of her own.

Maddy Darke (55 from 68) top-scored for the Scorpions but her dismissal in the 24th over, run out via a brilliant piece of fielding from Bridget Patterson, proved a telling moment.

The teams will meet again at Karen Rolton Oval on Thursday.

10:00 Play video ACT v Tasmania | WNCL

Tasmania continue undefeated start to title defence

Tasmania have continued their excellent start to the WNCL season, thumping ACT Meteors by six wickets in Canberra.

The Meteors elected to bat first in the second of the two matches between the sides, but their top-order failed to fire as Hayley Silver-Holmes removed Grace Lyons in the fifth over, before Molly Strano (4-32) dismissed Rebecca Carter and Annie Wikman with consecutive balls and then fell inches short of a hat-trick.

01:09 Play video Strano nearly snares hat-trick in WNCL four-for

Katie Mack was run out on 27, and while Olvia Porter dug in scoring 51 off 83, she received little support from the lower order as the hosts were bowled out for 147 in 41.1 overs.

Lizelle Lee (77 off 71) led the way in the chase, putting on 106 for the first wicket with opening partner Elyse Villani (38 off 46) before the latter was removed by part-time bowler Mack.

Mack finished with three wickets, also accounting for Lee and then Naomi Stalenberg (1) but her efforts could not prevent Tasmania reaching their target in 24.2 overs.