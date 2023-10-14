SA aim for better after winless start to season

Redbacks get a key inclusion to their Shield side as they look to bounce back from a poor start to the domestic competitions

The message delivered to South Australia's men's team following a winless start to the 2023-24 season in both the first-class and 50-over formats has been as clear as it is concise.

"We just need to be better," Redbacks assistant coach and former Australia fast bowler Ryan Harris told cricket.com.au today, echoing the thoughts of head coach Jason Gillespie in the wake of their first-up loss to Tasmania inside three days.

As the overseer of SA's bowling stocks, Harris's message to his charges ahead of their second Marsh Sheffield Shield outing against New South Wales at Adelaide Oval from tomorrow has been to focus on execution and not go searching for wickets.

It was the bowling – most notably a career-best return of 7-71 from wiry quick Jordan Buckingham – that dragged SA back into their Shield season opener after Tasmania romped to 1-211 in reply to the Redbacks' first innings of 307.

01:26 Play video Buckingham snares seven in Shield clash

But while Buckingham's exploits kept the eventual margin to 74, SA then suffered their second top-order collapse of the match and were reduced to 4-55 (having been 4-49 on the first morning) from which point it became a fruitless salvage mission.

"We were all pretty disappointed with what we served up last week, but the boys are pumped and hopefully we play better from tomorrow," Harris said.

"As far as training goes, they've worked really hard and had some really good conversations, and our leaders Jake Lehmann and (vice-captain) Nathan McSweeney have been awesome as well.

"So it's been mentioned that it hasn't been good enough, but also noting it's only one game."

Harris also pointed out that while SA had lost both their Marsh One Day Cup games to date (a third was washed out without a ball bowled), the batters had posted scores of 349 and 398 in chases that proved unsuccessful largely because of the bowlers' profligacy.

The 22-run loss to Western Australia at season's start can be attributed to the 21 wides and single no-ball delivered in SA's bowling innings, while Tasmania's unprecedented total of 435 last Sunday included 21 wides and three no-balls with the Redbacks falling 37 runs short despite Jake Fraser-McGurk's record-breaking century.

07:23 Play video Every ball: Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest ever one-day century

Having trained impressively prior to the summer getting underway, albeit with a series of intra-squad trials scheduled rather than practice matches against rival states, SA's bowlers and batters have appeared short of a gallop once the serious stuff started.

"Coming into the season, the bowlers were putting the ball where they wanted and doing what they wanted to do with it at training, they just haven't been able to take it out to the middle," Harris said.

"Whether that's cracks under pressure or not being clear what we're trying to execute, that's been the message this week with the ball.

"And with the bat, if we have to bat first again tomorrow then we have to make sure we get through that first little tricky period and then bat long.

"We need a couple of our batters to go big.

"Coming from a pre-season where everyone was hitting the ball pretty well, maybe they went out and thought it was just going to happen and perhaps went chasing after balls they shouldn't have.

"That's also been mentioned during the week, but it's just a matter of working hard."

SA have been forced to make one change from the Tasmania game with fast bowler Brendan Doggett out with what is believed to be hip soreness, though they regain key allrounder Nathan McAndrew who missed the season opener with a slight calf strain.

McAndrew's inclusion adds depth to the Redbacks' batting with the 30-year-old expected to come in at number nine, but it means they will likely field just three frontline seamers with additional bowling from off-spinners Ben Manenti and McSweeney.

By contrast, NSW have added uncapped quicks Jack Nisbet and Ross Pawson to their 12-man squad with Hayden Kerr (adductor strain) and Ollie Davies (omitted) absent from the outfit that dominated their Shield season-opener against Queensland but was unable to clinch an outright win.

Nisbet claimed the wickets of Ben McDermott and Matt Renshaw in taking 3-59 in his Marsh One Day Cup debut last week, while Pawson played one game for Sydney Thunder in last summer's KFC BBL.

Having finished bottom of the ladder after an historic winless season in 2022-23, the Blues boast an in-form pace attack led by former Australia representatives Jackson Bird and Chris Tremain, plus allrounder Jack Edwards who was player of the match for his seven wickets plus score of 87 against Queensland.

However, the Blues boast an imposing recent record at Adelaide Oval where they have recorded just four losses in the past 20 seasons, the most recent coming in 2016-17.

Squads

South Australia: Jake Lehmann (c), Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Harry Conway, Daniel Drew, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Henry Hunt, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Kelvin Smith.

New South Wales: Moises Henriques (c), Jackson Bird, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Daniel Hughes, Jack Nisbet, Kurtis Patterson, Ross Pawson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Marsh Sheffield Shield 2023-24 Standings