Redbacks, Blues fail to take control on see-sawing day

The new ball did the damage on the opening day at Adelaide Oval

Both South Australia and New South Wales walk away from day one of their Marsh Sheffield Shield encounter reassured they had fought well, but slightly chastened not to have done better.

Sent into bat, SA again found a way to lose regular wickets on their way to 5-164 midway through the day before Nathan McSweeney (64) and Harry Nielsen (32) offered resistance and an unbeaten stand between Wes Agar and Nathan McAndrew added some dash at day's end.

They resume tomorrow 8-262, with all batters in their top seven reaching double figures but McSweeney the only one to crack 50.

From their vantage point, NSW could claim to be marginally ahead because of the threat posed throughout the day by their five-pronged seam attack and the capture of three quick wickets with the second new ball.

However, a couple of missed catches left them to rue what might have been with McSweeney the principal beneficiary.

"It would have been nice to bowl them out before the end of play today, but taking eight wickets I think we controlled the game pretty well in the middle session and we're pretty happy with that," Blues quick Jackson Bird said after claiming 3-52.

"It was definitely a new-ball wicket, then through the middle overs it flattened out quite a bit once the ball got a bit softer and the seam wasn't as pronounced.

"So it's all about controlling the game when you can in those flatter periods and once you get the new ball in your hand you really need to capitalise."

That was achieved by Bird and his new-ball partner Chris Tremain who broke the defiant sixth-wicket stand by having Nielsen caught behind off a lifter, then McSweeney was trapped lbw in the next over and Ben Manenti caught at point four balls later as the Redbacks lost 3-4 in 13 deliveries.

"Adelaide Oval is definitely a new-ball wicket, and we always knew the second new ball was a fair bit of weight around that," McSweeney said at day's end.

"I felt it nipped around all day and you never really felt that you were in.

"A lot of batters got starts, including myself so if one of us goes on to make a hundred we're around 300.

"If we can get another 30 or 40, get to 300 then get bowling I think there will be enough in the wicket all game so hopefully our bowlers can expose that."

The combination of a green-tinged track and bowler-friendly conditions was always going to challenge a Redbacks batting line-up that had crashed to 4-49 and then 4-55 in their two innings of the previous Shield outing against Tasmania.

But there was a marked shift in approach by most of SA's top-order today, as the run rate reached barely two an over in a hard-fought first session and lifted only slightly after lunch before McSweeney and Nielsen forged their vital stand.

The exception was record-breaking batting dynamo Jake Fraser-McGurk, fresh from his record-breaking 29-ball century in the Marsh One Day Cup, whose arrival at the wicket midway through the day saw NSW fielders scattered to the boundary even though their bowlers were on top.

Fraser-McGurk's flurry of strokes brought a strike rate (138.9) more than double the next-best of SA's often enterprising top-order but ultimately it was to a fielder in the deep that he fell.

"It's a tricky one because I feel he sees the game down a different lens compared to us," McSweeney said when asked what advice he offered his junior partner during their breezy 42-run union.

"We're all struggling, and he thinks he can hit any ball for four or six, and he can.

"So in the middle I don't want to say too much because I don't want to take away any of his scoring opportunities and if he's doing his thing down his end, it's so much easier for me."

SA had suffered two significant blows before the first ball was delivered.

The first came during the pre-game warm-up when in-form fast bowler Jordan Buckingham who snared a career best 7-71 against Tasmania suffered what is believed to be a side strain and was ruled out of the match, his place taken by former NSW seamer Harry Conway.

The other was the moment the coin landed tails as per Blues skipper Moises Henriques call, and the visitors chose to bowl first under low cloud and with the ever-present threat of morning drizzle in the damp air.

SA's opening pair Henry Hunt and Kelvin Smith negotiated the first 10 overs, but Smith fell for 11 in hauntingly familiar fashion when he flashed hard at a ball he might have comfortably let pass and nicked off to the keeper.

On a pitch that offered occasional exaggerated movement but also some sluggish bounce, Henriques tried six bowlers inside the first session to break the second-wicket stand between Hunt and Daniel Drew with the final option being himself.

It proved an inspired choice when, with the final ball of his initial over, the NSW skipper lulled Hunt into offering no stroke to a ball that jagged so far back at him it crashed into the top of leg stump.

"Moises bowls so much at training, he's always putting in hard work and stil trying to improve at 36," Bird said of his fellow veteran.

"Whenever he does come on and bowl for us, we know he's been practicing a lot and he's ready to go so it's nice to see him get a couple of wickets and he's still got it."

A burst of heavy drizzle immediately after the lunch break seemed to account for Drew who edged to second slip from a ball that zipped through off the damp surface, then Henriques' golden arm again brought dividends when he removed his rival captain Jake Lehmann.

Henriques, whose 36 overs during last year's Shield campaign yielded four wickets at 30, decided to attack Lehmann's strength by banging a series of short-pitched balls at the aggressive left-hander who obligingly pulled one into the hands of Ryan Hackney at backward square leg.

At 4-122, SA's difficult predicament might have become dire if Hackney had not shelled a low chance at mid-wicket from Bird's bowling when McSweeney was 32.

It was a marginally tougher chance than the regulation waist-high edge Jack Edwards failed to grasp at slip off danger man Fraser-McGurk when the free-wheeling right-hander had reached 19 off just 15 balls faced.

But it proved less costly, given Fraser-McGurk responded to the reprieve by clubbing Shield debutant Jack Nisbet over mid-wicket for four next ball then flaying an inside-out drive over cover for a couple before an attempted repeat of that speculative stroke landed in the hands of Chris Green at deep backward point.

Fraser-McGurk's half-hour pyrotechnics show had brought 25 runs from 18 deliveries and reinforced the licence he's been granted to play his own way regardless of the match situation.

But when he departed shortly before tea, SA were up against it at 5-164 with the bottom half of their batting tasked with saving the top-order's bacon for a third consecutive innings.

