'Beat your mates': Friendly foes face off in the mountains

Having a friendship with New Zealand players only serves to make victory over them even sweeter, Pat Cummins says

Rivalries manifest in different ways.

Pat Cummins was hardly mourning England’s demise at this World Cup when asked about their defeat to Sri Lanka that has probably ended their tournament. "It was sad to see," the grinning Australia captain said to laughter.

He clearly felt no such sympathy.

There might be some tension when the Ashes foes meet next week in Ahmedabad for the first time since beverages were not shared at The Oval. For now though, in the calming foothills of the snow-capped Himalayas, it is difficult to be bitter.

Cummins was one of several Australian players who made a beeline for the Bhagsu Nag waterfall after landing in remote Dharamsala on Thursday, taking a cleansing dip in the chilly stream running down the mountains. On Friday on the way to the match-eve press conference, the fast bowler signed the curator’s hat.

New Zealand players earlier this week met the Dalai Lama at his residence and pottered around his monastery. The tranquil build-up to Saturday's match is in keeping with the cordial nature of the Australia-NZ rivalry.

Just don't mistake their collegiality for timidity, warned Cummins.

"Most of the Kiwis are pretty placid. We're pretty similar. We've played a lot of cricket with these guys, some of these guys are really good mates with our players," said Cummins, before adding: "If anything, it makes you want to beat your mates even more. It will be intense out there."

The possible returns of Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis remain the two selection considerations for Australia. Head was close to returning from his fractured left hand in their monster win over the Netherlands, against whom Stoinis was rested with a calf niggle.

Pat Cummins signs the hat of a Dharamsala curator on Friday // ICC-Getty

Both batted and bowled on the eve of the Kiwi clash; Head only had a 20-minute hit, while Stoinis was at the crease for considerably longer after a light bowl and an extended conversation with coach Andrew McDonald and selection chief George Bailey. The allrounder also completed running drills on the outfield.

Cummins was non-committal about both: "Don't know to be honest," he said when asked about their fitness. "They both trained on game day a couple of days ago, so we'll see."

Head will open with David Warner if he plays, shifting Mitch Marsh to three and Steve Smith to four. Smith has not appeared entirely pleased with that, expressing his surprise about the shift he has been told to expect when Head comes back. But Cummins insisted Smith would do the team thing.

"He said himself he'll do whatever's best for the team," he said. "Trav's been amazing for the last 12 months, Mitch Marsh at the top has been amazing, David Warner is obviously a superstar up there.

"We think that's the best way to set up the team and we're really happy with how the batting line-up looks like that. It's been fine – we all do some roles that maybe isn't your preference, but it's what's best for the team."

Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green would be the likely men to drop out of the team if Head and Stoinis return.

Green, who is on the tail-end of the most intense year of his career, has done little to demand a spot at this tournament. Labuschagne on the other hand played a deft knock against the Netherlands and his skills could be of increased value on a pitch expected to provide some assistance to the bowlers.

The New Zealand match will also be Australia's first day game of this World Cup, meaning the slickness of night-time dew and the floodlights that often make batting conditions friendlier will not be factors.

"It feels a bit more like a Test match, getting up in the morning and turning up here. A bit different to what we've been used to," said Cummins. "It's a new venue, you've got to assess when you're out there what you think is going to be a good score. It might not be a 400-run innings."

Also a consideration will be their fielding. Impressive in every other way, the HPCA Stadium’s outfield remains patchy and sandy throughout. England made a point of complaining about it when they faced Bangladesh here, but Cummins suggested it was not a major concern.

"It’s probably a ground we've got to be extra careful. It's a bit different to a lot of the other venues that we play at. But it's fine. It's the same for both teams," he said. "Maybe just be a little bit more careful out in the field, and you might have to wear a couple on the body, but that's fine."

As the team that has appeared most likely to knock Australia out of a top-four spot, England's loss to Sri Lanka gives Cummins' men some breathing room. Still, their contest with the Black Caps, who have dropped just a single match (to India at this same venue earlier this week), shapes as the Aussies’ best test of whether their course-corrected approach after two defeats to begin their tournament will stand up against a fellow likely semi-finalist.

"Our group's big on talking about the style that we want to play, and I think in the first two games not only did we not win, but I think we didn't really nail the style that we wanted to play," said Cummins.

"I think in the last few games you've seen us be a bit more aggressive – batting and bowling ... that's a standard we want to keep going with for the rest of tournament."

