International stars Kerr, Sciver-Brunt set to suit up for WBBL

Two of the world's best players will join the Weber WBBL|09 this weekend, as Amelia Kerr links up with the Brisbane Heat and Natalie Sciver-Brunt makes her first appearance since her controversial late signing with the Perth Scorchers.

Kerr, a Heat regular who was snapped up in the platinum round of the inaugural overseas draft, only made herself available from their November 4 game against the Hurricanes, to give herself a short break at home following New Zealand's tour of South Africa.

She will bolster a Heat team sitting second on the table with four wins from five matches not only with her leg-spin but also with the bat, with the 23-year-old in career best form after hitting 88, 100no, 3, 70no and 61 in her past five white-ball innings.

Sciver-Brunt landed in Australia on Tuesday but was limited to spectating as the Scorchers' played the Melbourne Renegades at the WACA Ground on Friday night.

The superstar allrounder will line up against the Strikers on Sunday and has already indicated she expects to play a full role with both bat and ball during their remaining eight regular season games.

Sciver-Brunt's late signing by the Scorchers caused a stir in the WBBL, given she did not nominate for the draft due to a knee issue that restricted her bowling throughout the northern summer.

League guidelines state replacement players must come from the pool of draft nominees, but players can approach the league for special consideration should their circumstances change.

This was granted to Sciver-Brunt, whose recovery from a knee issue (subsequently receiving permission from the ECB to play in the Big Bash) coincided with draftee Danni Wyatt's withdrawal from the Scorchers' squad due to fatigue.

Sciver-Brunt's most recent season in the WBBL was with the Melbourne Stars in 2020 and had she nominated for the draft, the Stars would have had retention rights to the 31-year-old – and captain Meg Lanning did not mince words expressing her disappointment at missing out on the chance to draft her.

"I don't know if I've caused so much drama in my life, really, I tend to stay under the radar," Sciver-Brunt joked while speaking to Channel Seven during Friday's game.

"It was a bit controversial but I'm really happy to be in a place where I can come out here and play some cricket."

Sciver-Brunt previously played two seasons with Perth, in WBBL|03 and WBBL|05.

After missing England's recent white-ball series against Sri Lanka to rehabilitate her knee issue, the 31-year-old is eager to not only reunite with her former team, but also regain her rhythm ahead of England's tour of India in early December, which will include a rare Test.

"In England, we're not as blessed as (Australians) and we have to train quite a bit indoors ... the (England) girls are going over to Oman to prepare for our India series (in December) but it was a great chance for me to come out and especially bowl without the pressure of international cricket," Sciver-Brunt told Fox Cricket.

"Obviously, there will still be pressure here but to get that experience back under my belt and to ready for the international series against India (will be important).

"(Perth have) been playing really good cricket, and hopefully I can slot in and keep that going – it'll be fun to get out there again in the orange."

