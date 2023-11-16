Scoop Podcast: Cheatle's triumphant return to Aussie squad

Lauren Cheatle shares how she got the news that she was back in the Australian squad and how she felt after a long road back from multiple injuries

Lauren Cheatle was scrolling TikTok in Hobart ahead of the Sixers' clash with the Hurricanes when Australian selector Shawn Flegler's name popped up on her phone.

She proceeded to throw it across the room, wondered what she'd done wrong before eventually answering the call, only to be told to get ready for 'Christmas in Mumbai' with the Australian team.

25-year-old Cheatle joins hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the Scoop Podcast to explain what her recall to the national squad means after a torrid run with injuries, as well as discuss the perspective she's gained in her time away from the game.

Before the chat with Lauren, Laura and Emily recap the week that was in the land of WBBL and look at the fascinating run home to the WBBL Finals series!

Australia's multi-format tour of India

Australia squad: Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai