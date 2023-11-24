Scoop Podcast: Mushy's remarkable road to the Big Bash

From a small village in Zimbabwe, to the bright lights of the Big Bash - Anesu Mushangwe's journey is a truly remarkable one

Adelaide Strikers legspinner Anesu Mushangwe joins the Scoop Podcast to share the unlikely tale of how after dozens of Facebook messages, she ended up at Glenelg Cricket Club in Adelaide, which set her on the path to playing for the Strikers and the South Australia Scorpions.

Before that, hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin preview the final weekend of the WBBL|09 regular season that features four teams battling it out for the two remaining finals spots, all taking place at some of the most iconic stadiums in Australia.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings