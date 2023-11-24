Quantcast
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Scoop Podcast: Mushy's remarkable road to the Big Bash

From a small village in Zimbabwe, to the bright lights of the Big Bash - Anesu Mushangwe's journey is a truly remarkable one

Adelaide Strikers legspinner Anesu Mushangwe joins the Scoop Podcast to share the unlikely tale of how after dozens of Facebook messages, she ended up at Glenelg Cricket Club in Adelaide, which set her on the path to playing for the Strikers and the South Australia Scorpions. 

Before that, hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin preview the final weekend of the WBBL|09 regular season that features four teams battling it out for the two remaining finals spots, all taking place at some of the most iconic stadiums in Australia. 

 

Weber WBBL|09 Standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 12 9 3 0 0 0.843 0 18
2 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 13 8 5 0 0 1.011 0 16
3 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 12 7 4 0 1 0.562 0 15
4 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 13 7 6 0 0 0.134 0 14
5 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 13 6 6 0 1 -0.303 0 13
6 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 13 6 7 0 0 -0.362 0 12
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 13 5 8 0 0 -0.831 0 10
8 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 13 2 11 0 0 -0.972 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News