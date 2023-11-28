Scoop Podcast: Mel Jones' WBBL Finals preview

Mel Jones casts her eye over how the four finalists are placed, as well as what went wrong for the bottom four sides

Then there were four! After 56 regular season games, it's the Adelaide Strikers who will host the Weber WBBL|09 Final, while the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will contest the Eliminator on Tuesday night, with the Scorchers awaiting the winner on Wednesday night at the WACA Ground.

Fox commentator and former Australia player Mel Jones joins hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin on the Scoop Podcast to run through the four finalists, as well as cast her eye over what went wrong for the four teams that didn't make it.

