Unplayable Podcast: World Cup hero's Test homecoming

After celebrating the World Cup win in unique style, Mitch Marsh can't wait to play his first Test at Perth Stadium

An Ashes centurion, a World cup winner and set to play his first Test in Perth in six years - things are going alright for Mitch Marsh!

The Aussie allrounder chats to Louis Cameron about the aftermath of Australia's brilliant World Cup victory, playing in front of family and his evolution as a cricketer. The chat with Marsh starts at 10:20.

Before that, Louis and Josh Schonafinger look ahead to the NRMA Insurance Test series and discuss David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Pakistan's chances in the three-match series.

