Healy, Mooney hit fifties as Aussies warm up for India Test

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and Lauren Cheatle were among those to impress as Australia got an early look at the Wankhede conditions

Alyssa Healy has made a successful return from injury with the bat, scoring a quickfire half-century as Australia prepared for their drought-breaking Test against India with a one-day red-ball game in Mumbai.

The Australia captain, who was batting in a game for the first time since a severe finger laceration ended her WBBL season in October, struck 55 from 52 deliveries batting at No.5.

The 50-over-a-side match against a Mumbai women’s XI at Wankhede Stadium gave Australia the ideal chance to acquaint themselves with the conditions at the venue which will host their first Test in India since 1984.

The tourists will hope the additional preparation will stand them in better stead than England, who were thrashed by 347 runs in their own long-awaited Test against India this week.

Beth Mooney hit a fifty at the top of the order // cricket.com.au

Batting first, Australia put on 261 from their fifty overs, losing four wickets along the way.

Freshly recalled left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle then stated her case for a Test debut, capturing four wickets as Mumbai were bowled out for 109 in 46 overs – although the flexible conditions of the match meant the hosts continued batting out their final four overs, allowing Australia to rotate through their entire attack.

Left-handers Beth Mooney (51) and Phoebe Litchfield (43) reprised their opening partnership from Australia’s last Test at Trent Bridge in June, putting on an unbroken 101-run stand before both were retired after the 20th over.

Litchfield in particular looked immediately comfortable, hitting a brace of early boundaries, while Mooney joined her in hitting seven fours of her own once she settled into her innings.

Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield // cricket.com.au

"It's awesome to be able to play in these conditions and see what Wankhede has to offer," Mooney told cricket.com.au after play.

"I felt a little bit scratchy at times, but at the same time, (facing) different bowlers you haven't faced before takes a little bit of time to get used to.

"I thought Phoebe and I built a partnership there nicely and got to face a few of the spinners as well, which was really crucial for us."

Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath were sent out next, with the former hitting a four then an enormous six over long on before holing out attempting to repeat the dose on 16.

Alyssa Healy hit a fifty batting at No.5 // cricket.com.au

Healy likewise looked to attack early in her innings hitting a four and a six, and while McGrath was out lbw on 22, the newly crowned Australian captain was in superb touch, striking a further six boundaries on her way to a half-century before she was retired.

Annabel Sutherland, who hit a century at No.8 during that Ashes Test in Nottingham, was promoted to No.6 ahead of Ashleigh Gardner on Sunday, scoring 29, while Gardner was dismissed on 22 in the final over of the innings.

In a potential hint at how Australian selectors are leaning ahead of day one on Thursday, Georgia Wareham (14no) was sent out at No.8, ahead of Jess Jonassen at No.9.

Lauren Cheatle took four wickets // cricket.com.au

Cheatle (4-19 from eight overs) was impressive early as she opened the bowling alongside Kim Garth (1-13), capturing two wickets in her first spell before returning in the final overs to claim another two.

Mooney took the gloves for Australia’s fielding innings while McGrath directed traffic on field, with Healy on a graduated return to play following her dog-bite injury.

Alyssa Healy supplied the drinks and lollies but is set to keep on Thursday // cricket.com.au

Healy, who instead carried drinks alongside fellow veteran Ellyse Perry, is set to keep wicket in the Test, but Australia did not want to take any risks with the 33-year-old in Sunday’s game.

"We're just trying to protect Midge a little bit," Mooney said.

"Obviously, she's going to ‘keep in the Test match, but we're trying to minimise as much potential damage as possible ... she hasn't kept in a game since that first game of Big Bash.

"So, it's really important that we look after her much as we can and they were pretty tough conditions out there towards the end, I copped a couple on the fingers."

Alana King successfully appeals for a wicket // cricket.com.au

Leg-spinner Alana King caused plenty of problems through her five-over spell, taking 2-6, while Jess Jonassen (1-4 from six overs) and Ashleigh Gardner (0-9 from five) were just as miserly.

Darcie Brown, who is likely to take the new ball in the Test, was brought on later in the innings to try and find reverse swing, and picked up one wicket from the five overs she sent down.

Darcie Brown took on the challenge with an older ball // cricket.com.au

"Darce coming on later was pretty cool, trying to get a bit of reverse swing there and bowling a little bit differently to the role she's used to," Mooney said.

"I thought Cheats bowled exceptionally well and used that new ball really well, and then took a couple at the end, too.

"We've got so many options with the ball - I wouldn't like to be a selector or a captain in this team.

"It probably didn't turn as much as we thought it might, (but) I guess the wicket will deteriorate over the few days of the Test match.

"I thought the pace bowlers certainly got the most of the conditions early and were seaming it around a bit and swinging it … hopefully, if we happen to bowl first (on Thursday) our seamers can do that."

The Australian squad will have a rest day on Monday, before two final training sessions ahead of Thursday’s opening day.

Allrounder Heather Graham has now joined the touring party in Mumbai after appearing in Tasmania’s two domestic one-day matches last week but did not take part in Sunday’s game and does not appear in the frame for Test selection.

Fellow squad member Megan Schutt will fly into India in the coming days to begin preparations for the white-ball legs of the multi-format series.

Australia's multi-format tour of India

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar