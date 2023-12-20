Australia weigh up best XI for one-off Test

Brains trust still deliberating on selections with a host of possible options among allrounder heavy group

Alyssa Healy says Australia will keep their final Test XI under wraps until the coin toss at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, as selectors mulled over their options during the final training on the eve of the long-awaited match.

The Aussies are playing a Test in India for the first time in 40 years, and while the top seven are locked in, the final balance of the bowling attack was the subject of plenty of consideration in the days leading up to the game.

Healy, coach Shelley Nitschke and chief selector Shawn Flegler had a lengthy chat on the Wankhede outfield during Australia's final training session on Wednesday afternoon, as did Healy and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath.

While the Australians have a 15-strong Test squad with them in Mumbai, only 13 are in consideration for the sole red-ball game of the tour; Heather Graham was a late arrival on Sunday following the practice match and Megan Schutt was only due to land in India late on Wednesday night.

Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield will open the batting, as they did in Australia's last Test in England in June, while Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Healy, Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner will round out the top seven.

Darcie Brown is likely to spearhead the pace attack, with the final call to be made a decision between including a second frontline quick in the XI – either Lauren Cheatle or Kim Garth – or fielding all four spinners, which would see Alana King, Georgia Wareham and Jess Jonassen all join Gardner in the attack.

"(We're) really, really close," Healy told reporters on Wednesday. "I think we've got some really hard decisions to make, which is also incredibly pleasing from our point of view, and some people that are going to be really disappointed sitting on the bench knowing that all the players in our squad that could come into the XI would do a fantastic job.

"We're blessed to have three world-class allrounders in our top five or six that are able to bowl some seam for us as well.

"We've got so many options within our side that I think whatever XI we decide to go on the park with tomorrow is going to be the best XI for the job and can hopefully get it done.

"Conditions hasn't really dictated it too much, it's just more about how we're going to take 20 wickets and hopefully win a Test match."

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wankhede pitch had a light smattering of grass around the middle but was brown and bare at either end.

Healy said she was expecting the conditions to be as spin-friendly as last week's Test between India and England at nearby DY Patil Stadium.

England’s batters struggled as the pitch deteriorated significantly after day one, bowled out for 136 and 131 as India posted a record 347-run win.

Plenty of chat between the Aussie brains trust as they settle on the XI for tomorrow’s #INDvAUS Test pic.twitter.com/G3pgvROzNV — Laura Jolly (@JollyLauz18) December 20, 2023

"The conditions look very dry – there's a little bit of green grass on there, which is probably unusual for (India), but it looks very bare to us," Healy said.

"So in that regard, I think it's going to be a real challenge. I think if you get the opportunity to bat first, you're going to need to bat long and bat well and try and bat the opposition out of the game.

"We've been really lucky with the ability to train at Wankhede and the (training wickets) are on the ground itself, and we had a practice game there as well, which is quite a rare thing over here to be able to train and play a practice game at Wankhede."

Meanwhile India were giving nothing away on the fitness of first drop Shubha Satheesh, who reportedly sustained a hairline fracture to a finger on her left hand during the Test against England after scoring 69 in their first innings.

However, she was not present at training on Wednesday, suggesting she will not be available for the Test.

The hosts wrapped up their game against England inside three days on Saturday and enjoyed an extra day-and-a-half rest.

After two hit outs at Wankhede, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her team was full of confidence.

"After the first Test everyone is looking quite confident, everyone knows their roles very well ... we just want to go and play the second Test against Australia the same way," Kaur said on Wednesday.

"When you are playing back-to-back Tests, it is important to recover and feel fresh.

"The more we feel fresh, the better it will be for us because there is hardly time to prepare ... we were lucky we had the fourth day off."

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

December 21-24: Test match, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 28: First ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: Second ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar