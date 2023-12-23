Quantcast
Unplayable Podcast: Five burning questions for the Test team

cricket.com.au
cricket.com.au

What does Boxing Day and the rest of the summer hold for the Aussie Test team?

With two Tests to come against each of Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand, it seems like a straight-forward summer for Australia.

Or is it?

Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger break down the big issues for Australia in the lead in to Boxing Day, and also cover Pakistan's mounting injury dramas.

This podcast is brought to you by Qantas, the Spirit of Australia.

Get in touch with the show here

