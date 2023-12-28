Marsh stays true as he rides fresh wave of adulation

Once reviled now revered, Mitchell Marsh's redemption arc is complete after lifting Australia from 4-16 to a winning position

08:03 Play video Australia v Pakistan | Second Test | Day 3

In his first Boxing Day Test since he was booed at one of cricket's most iconic venues five years ago, Mitch Marsh walked out bat at the MCG with Australia's second-innings score on 4-16. Never before had he walked to the crease with his team's score that low in a Test.

It is a frequently-repeated part of the Marsh story that he admitted there was once a time when "most of Australia hated me". Winning the public over has not just been about improving his on-field returns; it has also been about them getting to know the character that teammates adore.

It was fitting then that Marsh, as he strode out to face Mir Hamza's hat-trick ball with his team holding a narrow 70-run lead, took a moment to remind himself of how he had earnt the right to play another Boxing Day Test. To play in a way that the Australian public has fallen in love with.

"Firstly, there's a lot of voices inside your head at 4-16," the 32-year-old said to laughter after his 96 helped Australia retake control of the second NRMA Insurance Test in Melbourne.

"It just comes back to being true to myself and being really clear on my role within this team and knowing how I play my best."

Initially, Marsh's doubling down on his vow to be the dictator, and to not be dictated to, looked easier said than done.

01:27 Play video Magnanimous Marsh cracks jokes after missing ton

Having safely negotiated the rampant Hamza and fellow new-ball destroyer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Marsh struggled to follow his own edict of looking to take down his opponents at any available opportunity.

From the first 27 balls he faced, the right-hander scored only eight runs.

As he later put it, speaking to Fox Cricket: "I was a cat on a hot tin roof and I felt like I had a defence like Swiss cheese."

When Aamir Jamal served up three half-trackers from his first four deliveries, Marsh gratefully bashed them to the off-side boundary.

He did not look back.

"I guess it was a big moment for me personally to, in that moment, just have a little think about how I wanted to go about it," he said. "I've said that on record, so I guess I had to stay true to myself.

"I felt like it was really hard work. The ball was swinging around, Shaheen had his tail up and we know that he's world class.

"I guess it was a matter of trying to get through, but also making sure I put the bad balls away. I was able to do that."

03:36 Play video Marsh falls just short of counter-attacking ton

Marsh understands the risks of the way he plays.

On 20, when Jamal got his length right the following over after his rusty start, Marsh's booming drive flew straight to Abdullah Shafique at first slip. For the second time in the series, he fluffed a straightforward chance.

Only later did Marsh recall his comeback 118 at Headingley during the Ashes in July had featured an almost identical reprieve when Joe Root put him down, on 18, also at first slip. This time there was no century, but the drop proved similarly costly.

As the seam on Pakistan's ball gradually lost it hardness, Marsh dominated the attack. With Steve Smith laying anchor at the other end Marsh took the whip hand in their 153-run partnership that came from 267 balls.

If averaging 67.50 in five Tests since his recall in July and playing an integral role in Australia's sixth men's ODI title hadn't convinced fans of his likeability, the way he has gone about his cricket surely has.

"I shut that door a long time ago for me personally," he said when asked if he "won over" those who heckled him not so long ago. "But I guess the story about coming back (to the MCG) is hopefully a nice one."

For those whose support of Marsh never wavered, his latest moment had a bittersweet end.

His failure to reach triple figures – Salman Ali Agha, inserted into first slip in place of Abdullah, took a brilliant one-hander with Marsh four short – devastated the close-knit Marsh family who have travelled from Perth to watch him.

Father Geoff and brother Shaun, both former Test players, along with wife Greta and Shaun's son Austin, all wore equally crestfallen expressions as the allrounder after he left agonisingly close to becoming the first Marsh to put their name on the MCG honours board.

00:38 Play video Marsh heartbreak as slips ripper ends knock on 96

Marsh, who in addition to making Ashes and World Cup centuries in the past six months has now also made four scores in the 90s across all formats over the same period, saw the funny side at day's end.

After suggesting his own summation of the conditions was spot on ("I still felt even on 96 that I could nick one – and I did!"), Marsh went on to point out his family members have experienced similar heartbreak.

"Shaun got run out for 99 (in the 2014 Boxing Day Test), and Dad got 86 here (in 1991), so Shaun's technically got me," he said. "I guess a bit of history for us. Hopefully I get one more crack at it."

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi