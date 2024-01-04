Champion Finch calls time on Big Bash career

Foundation Renegade and one of Australia's greatest white-ball batters will finish up at the end of the season

Aaron Finch, one of Australia's greatest limited-overs batters, will call time on his Big Bash career at the end of KFC BBL|13 in what will likely be the end of his playing days at the top level.

Finch, who represented Australia in 146 one-day and 103 T20 internationals, captaining his country on 131 occasions, has been with the Melbourne Renegades since day one and was contracted until the end of next season (BBL|14), but announced prior to their clash with Hobart Hurricanes tonight that this campaign would be his last.

He holds the club record for the most runs (3311) and appearances (106) and will finish his BBL career as the competition's second most prolific run-scorer of all-time behind Chris Lynn (3638).

The aggressive opening batter captained the Renegades for 11 seasons (79 matches) between BBL|02 and BBL|12, leading them to their first and only Big Bash title in BBL|08 when he masterminded a stunning Melbourne Stars collapse that saw them fall from 0-93 to 7-112 before finishing their 20 overs 13 runs short of the 'Gades 5-145.

“There've been some real lows but great highs, and I’ve loved every bit of the journey. No moment can compare to winning the BBL title, that for me was very special and something I’ll remember,” Finch said.

“I’m proud to have played at the one club for the entirety of my career."

Finch missed the Renegades clash with Perth Scorchers on Boxing Day due to back soreness and hasn't been selected since despite being in the squad for their past two matches, but is hopeful of a farewell game before the end of the season.

The Renegades are last in the BBL|13 standings and are all but mathematically eliminated from finals contention, five points adrift of fourth place with only three games remaining.

They play the Hurricanes at Marvel Stadium tonight before hosting the Stars in the second Melbourne derby on January 13 in what shapes as the perfect swansong for the Australian champion.

Finch scored the Renegades' first ever BBL century against the Stars in December 2012 in his first match as captain when he took down legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne (0-41 off two) to reach the milestone in 60 balls.

He would go on to hit another BBL hundred in January 2020 – which remain the only two in the club's history – with 109 against the Sixers at the SCG.

The 37-year-old made his T20 debut for Victoria in January 2009 in the original state-based Twenty20 Big Bash competition, with a shift to the top of the order the following season bringing immediate success as he finished as the Vics' leading run-scorer (189 striking at 143.18) as they won the competition for a fourth time.

Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten congratulated Finch on his Big Bash career.

“Finchy leaves an extraordinary legacy at this club. It’s not overstating things to say his name is synonymous with the club and everything we represent,” Rosengarten said.

“It’s almost impossible to quantify what Finchy has done for the Melbourne Renegades as a club and brand and for the BBL as a competition. He brought fans through the gates and led this club through highs and lows – all with the trademark grit and determination that we know him for.

“On behalf of the club, and Cricket Victoria more broadly, I want to thank Aaron sincerely for everything. He is forever etched in the fabric of this club and I wish he, Amy and Esther the best for a bright future. They know they will always have a place with us,” Rosengarten said.

Melbourne Renegades BBL Head Coach, David Saker, added: "Finchy has been an outstanding servant and leader with the Renegades, it’s such a rare feat in the Big Bash to spend your career at the one club,” Saker said.

“Everything that’s been successful with the Renegades, Finchy has had everything to do with it.

“I first coached Finchy when he captained Victoria’s Under-19s and I’ve seen him develop as a leader and person. He’s a unique type of leader, very tactically aware while he bases a lot of his decisions on gut feel, and that’s a courageous thing to do out in the field.”

The hard-hitting right-hander quickly became know as one of the country's most destructive batters, making his Indian Premier League debut for the Rajasthan Royals alongside Shane Warne and Shane Watson three months later, and his international debut the following year.

Only retiring Test and ODI opener David Warner (11,695) has scored more runs than Finch (11,458) among Australians in T20 cricket and he captained the nation to a maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2021.

Finch's tactical nous and analysis has seen him make a seamless transition into the commentary box during the Big Bash and last year's 50-over World Cup following his international retirement and he'll no doubt feature more regularly in the years to come.

While he retired from one-day internationals in September 2022 and T20 internationals in February last year, he vowed to play on in the BBL after leading the club back to finals for the first time since taking out the title in 2018-19.

He also played for San Francisco Unicorns in the inaugural Major League Cricket season and has featured in various Masters tournaments in the United States and Qatar.

He hit scores of 33, 2 and 31 striking at under 100 in his three innings this BBL season before being left out of the side.

January 13 in Melbourne and January 17 at Sydney Showground Stadium will be the last chance for Renegades and Aussie fans to see Finch in action on Australian soil, provided the Colac-born champion can find his way back into the side for their final two matches.