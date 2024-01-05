Edgar, Darke star as WA romp to nine-wicket win

Western Australia leap to third on the WNCL table after a dominant day with bat and ball at the WACA Ground

Amy Edgar's outstanding summer has continued, with the spinner leading the way as Western Australia romped to a nine-wicket win over the ACT Meteors.

Edgar's 3-19 from eight overs put the hosts on top early at the WACA Ground before the Meteors were bowled out for 151.

WA wasted little time, chasing their target in just 21.5 overs to collect a bonus point, and move into third spot on the table ahead of South Australia.

"I do love bowling here at the WACA, the bounce suits me quite well," Edgar said after the game.

"It's just about adjusting your length so you keep the stumps in play with the extra bounce - teams coming over sometimes take longer to adjust to it, but that's the key."

Openers Maddy Darke (60no from 68) and Chloe Piparo (58 from 59) put on 136 for the first wicket before the latter fell with just six runs required.

After the ACT opted to bat first, a mix-up between the Meteors openers saw Grace Lyons run out on 15, breaking a 46-run opening stand.

Edgar had her opening partner Rebecca Carter caught behind by Darke on 22, before fellow off-spinner Lilly Mills chimed in to get the key wicket of Katie Mack (15 from 35).

From there wickets fell at regular intervals, with Darke pouching five catches in total as the ACT were bowled out in 39.3 overs.

Perhaps disappointingly for both teams, extras contributed more runs to the Meteors' total - 35 in all, including 23 from wides and four no balls - than any of their batters.

The teams will meet at the WACA Ground again on Sunday.

