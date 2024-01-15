Unplayable Podcast: Windies unknowns bringing intrigue

The Test roadshow moves to Adelaide where the two-match series against West Indies will begin

Steve Smith the opener? Australia's Test batting lineup takes on a new look for the first NRMA Insurance Test match against West Indies, beginning in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Josh Schonafinger is joined by cricket.com.au's senior writer Andrew Ramsey from South Australia to get the lowdown on both teams' preparations and to get some more insight on this unknown West Indies lineup.

This podcast is brought to you by Qantas, the Spirit of Australia.

