LIVE: Lanning in at crease after top-notch Vic opening stand

Former Australian captain Meg Lanning is in at the crease at the Junction Oval following a brilliant opening partnership of 85 from Victoria's openers.

Chasing ACT's 195, Nicole Faltum (30 not out) and Sophie Molineux (41 off 32) put together a fabulous first-wicket stand to power Victoria closer to its third win of the WNCL season.

Molineux struck five fours in a row including three in the last over of the powerplay to lead her side to 0-75 at the end of the powerplay.

Earlier in the first innings, it was Georgia Prestwidge who set Victoria up for a promising start to 2024 after taking two wickets in a row.

Georgia Prestwidge with an absolute SEED to put VIctoria on top #WNCL pic.twitter.com/wGiqsXSaBf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2024

Prestwidge alongside spin teammates Sophie Day and Sophie Molineux claimed two wickets each to have the Meteors in a difficult position at 6-128 after 28 overs.

Before the loss of 6-99, the Meteors got off to a strong start taking 20 runs from the first three overs which included eight extras.

But the home side bounced back as left-arm off-spinner Sophie Day picked up her sixth wicket in five games to breakthrough for Victoria’s first scalp of the innings.

In her first game back in two years for Victoria after recovering from shoulder surgery, Tayla Vlaeminck also played a supporting act, going for an economical 0-12 off her first four overs opening the bowling.

Then fast bowler Prestwidge put Victoria well ahead in the WNCL encounter after claiming back-to-back wickets in the 11th over to have ACT 3-47 after 11 overs.

Her LBW (Katie Mack) and bowled (Annie Wikman) wickets came after going for six runs in the first three balls of the over, sparking a top comeback to finish with two wickets and a dot ball.

The 26-year-old reaped the rewards with her stump-to-stump bowling, where she was able to swing the ball back in to claim a spectacular second wicket in two balls.

In going for the hattrick, she landed an in-swinging delivery on a nice length just outside off which was well defended by Carly Leeson.

Earlier, Prestwidge had the big wicket of Mack as she was struck on the pads while skipping down the wicket.

Claiming the important wickets of top Meteors run scorers Leeson (36 off 46) and Grace Lyons (33 off 53) were Day and Molineux respectively.

At the end of the Meteors innings, Paris Bowdler (27 off 46) and Alisha Bates (24 off 31) helped lift their total to 195 as Ella Hayward claimed the last four wickets.

Hayward finish with the best figures of the Victorian bowlers with 4-21 from 6.4 overs.

