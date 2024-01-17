'This is the pinnacle': Lyon's boost for ID cricketers

Nathan Lyon continued his championing of inclusive cricket with a net session with South Australia's Cricketers with an Intellectual Disability ahead of the 2024 National Cricket Inclusion Championships

Nathan Lyon struggles to stop smiling as he revisits the sharp ego check he endured when bowling in the practice nets last Tuesday evening.

It might have been the day before he took to the Adelaide Oval against West Indies in his 126th Test appearance, but the record-breaking off-spinner wasn't at Australia training nor was he copping frank feedback from his national teammates.

Rather, Lyon was visiting his self-confessed 'happy place' at the final session for South Australia's Cricketers with an Intellectual Disability before they depart for the 2024 National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) that begin in Brisbane on Saturday.

"That's four, Garry," one exuberant batter called out as he rocked back and cut a slow-turning off break into the net and notionally through cover point.

Nathan Lyon at SA ID training // cricket.com.au

"Four more Garry," his batting partner shouted as he advanced down the pitch and lofted Australia's most successful finger spinner, and the second-most potent the Test game has seen, over the bowler's left shoulder.

With each attacking stroke, Lyon beamed more broadly while the bowling specialists in the 14-member squad gathered behind him and forecast what type of wicket-taking ball they were about to deliver and impress their mentor who is also ambassador for Cricket Australia's National Inclusion Programs.

01:36 Play video In case you don't know me: Haydn Brumm

The 36-year-old is passionate about his role with players who represent and aspire to blind, deaf and ID teams throughout Australia and revelled in the chance to visit the practice nets at Adelaide's Park 25, the ground where Lyon was working as curator when he earned his first-class call-up in 2011.

He is a regular visitor to training sessions whenever the opportunity presents, and is hoping to get along to the National Championships prior to next week's second Test against West Indies in Brisbane with the aim of taking one or two of his Australia teammates with him.

"This is the pinnacle," Lyon said when asked how the experience with the ID team compared to the Test preparations he'd been involved with over preceding days.

"I know we've got a Test match coming up but this is unbelievable coming here and seeing the ID team go about it.

02:57 Play video In case you don't know me: Justin Morgan

"It takes me back to childhood seeing how much fun they have in the nets, and I think we lose that a little bit with our competitive net sessions.

"It's pretty amazing to me, I'm absolutely chuffed being here.

"The position we're in as role models, if we can inspire boys and girls to go out there and play this beautiful game, which I believe is a sport for all, then it's worth it.

"These guys are representing South Australia up in Brisbane, so in my eyes they are playing state cricket and hopefully they can put their hands up for international selection in the Australian ID team.

"I give a bit of encouragement and a few tips here and there, but I'm getting the most tips coming my way.

01:26 Play video In case you don't know me: Jesse Goodman

"My confidence is down a little bit after getting hit over mid-off for a boundary, but hopefully I'll be all right for tomorrow."

Despite his historic allegiance to South Australia, where his journey to Test cricket immortality formally began, Lyon claimed he held no affiliation for any specific team at the five-day national championships with his support equally behind every representative outfit.

But SA coach Jason Temby believes his squad might just have a chance to challenge the recent supremacy of Victoria who have taken out the ID title at the past two national events as well as the Deaf and Hard of Hearing prize in Brisbane last year.

The NCIC was established in 2017, and this year features the return of women’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing teams (last included in 2020) and introduces women’s Blind and Low Vision exhibition matches for the first time.

Players taking part will push for selection in the Australia disability teams to tour later in the year.

02:16 Play video In case you don't know me: Ryan Honschooten

Temby said the presence of Lyon at Tuesday's final pre-tournament training had further raised excitement levels among players already so keen to get into action that his most pressing job as coach now was to keep a lid on the collective emotions.

Adam Pattison, who with twin brother Ben are mainstays of the SA ID team, told Lyon he had his suitcase packed on Monday even though the squad doesn't fly out for Brisbane until Friday.

"It's great to have someone of Nathan's calibre come out here with the boys, to get around them and teach them a few tricks," Temby said.

"The guys are really pumped to go. We've got a few new members in the squad this year and we've been training since September and building up for this tournament.

01:42 Play video In case you don't know me: Patrick Wheeler

'We started off with a large squad of 30 then trimmed down the final 14.

"That's the hardest part of my job, unfortunately.

"There's some guys who have been in the team for a few years and we're injecting a bit of youth at the moment with an eye to the future of ID cricket.

"And with a lot more exposure in South Australia, it's given greater opportunity for new players but even the ones who have missed out have embraced the opportunity to train at the best facilities and had be exposed to the high-performance environment.

"So that will only improve and build the strength of the competition in years to come."

02:21 Play video In case you don't know me: Mike Berg

In addition to the all-round bowling and fielding skills brought by the Pattison twins, Temby has identified Australia ID representatives Luke and Jesse Goodman, Ethan Hooper and veteran Josh Waldhuter as key members of their title push.

But he also cited teenage fast bowler Bryce Arnold, who plays third grade SA Premier Cricket for Northern Districts, as a potential surprise packet now that he's added extra speed and greater control to his bowling.

"I only started at Northern Districts this year, and I'm loving every minute of it," said Arnold, who was part of SA's line-up at last year's National Inclusion championships and has clear and straightforward ambitions for his return to the national stage.

"Bowling a good line and length, and hopefully getting some wickets.

02:08 Play video In case you don't know me: Oliver Fanshawe

Waldhuter, a member of the Australia team at last year's Intellectually Impaired Tri-Nation Series that lost to England in the final at Wanderers in Johannesburg, admitted he had attended many training sessions of late where he feared facing Arnold in the nets.

But he put on a brave face and padded up again while Lyon was in attendance, noting the Test spinner's attendance at training ensured the team will depart on Friday with spirits buoyed and hopes high.

"He's a fantastic ambassador for us, a great guy and loves getting around the boys and having a chat," Waldhuter said of his friend and mentor.

"And having a laugh too, that's the main thing.

02:48 Play video In case you don't know me: Andrew Park

"Gaz and his work with the disability programs and being our ambassador, it's fantastic.

"I know a few of the other guys were letting him know how to bowl and he said he can't teach us any more.

"We're teaching him now."