Heat unveil debutant, Strikers unchanged for Challenger final

Brisbane Heat has axed a regular spinner for a debutant to strengthen its batting for the Challenger final against the Adelaide Strikers

Brisbane Heat have dropped Australian-capped leg-spinner Mitch Swepson for their sudden-death Challenger final against the Adelaide Strikers with Tasmanian batter Charlie Wakim to make his debut for the club on the Gold Coast.

Heat skipper Nathan McSweeney won the toss at Carrara Stadium and elected to bat first as they look to rebound from two losses on the bounce after being bowled out for 113 in their Qualifier loss to the Sydney Sixers on Friday night.

Swepson misses out after bowling just two overs against the Sixers, with his replacement Wakim set to play his first KFC BBL match since January 2022 after being brought into the Brisbane squad as a local replacement player with Test stars Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne unavailable, and imports Colin Munro and Sam Billings finished for the season.

The Strikers have named an unchanged XI from the one that upset the Scorchers in Perth two nights ago and will again back in their leg-spinning duo of Cameron Boyce and Lloyd Pope on a slow, uneven Carrara Stadium surface being used for just its second game of the summer.

Heat XI: Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney (c), Matthew Renshaw, Max Bryant, Charlie Wakim, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann

Strikers XI: Matt Short (c), D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Ben Manenti, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

The Strikers have won five straight games since Pope came into the side to surge into BBL|13's final three, while the Heat are coming off their first two losses of the season after winning their opening seven completed matches to top the standings.

The winner of tonight's match will progress to the Final to face off against the Sixers at the SCG on Wednesday for the BBL|13 title.

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by 39 runs

The Knockout: Adelaide Strikers beat Perth Scorchers by 50 runs

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers, January 22, 7.40pm AEDT, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

The Final: Sydney Sixers v winner of the Challenger. January 24, 7.15pm AEDT, SCG