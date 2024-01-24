Unplayable Podcast: Pink ball, green pitch, Green's Covid

All the news in podcast form from Brisbane ahead of the final men's Test of the summer

There's Covid running through the Australian camp but it won't affect the playing XI.

cricket.com.au's Josh Schonafinger and Adam Burnett run you through all the news ahead of the Brisbane Test, which marks the return of both teams to the day-night version of the format.

Australia also named their T20 squad to face the West Indies on Wednesday which could give us a bit of a sneak peek into what the selectors are thinking ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

This podcast is brought to you by Qantas, the Spirit of Australia.

