U19 World Cup boils over with 'obstructing the field' wicket

The ICC Under 19 World Cup has erupted in controversy over an 'obstructing the field' decision in the Zimbabwe versus England match in Potchefstroom.

Batting first, England posted 7-237 from their 50 overs and ultimately surged to a 146-run win after bowling the Zimbabweans out for 91.

But the talking point came in the 17th over of the England innings, with No.4 batter Hamza Shaikh on strike to left-armer spinner Ryan Simbi.

With his attempted stroke going nowhere and the ball landing at the batter's feet, Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Ryan Kamwemba moved from behind the stumps towards the stationary ball.

Hamza then seemed to gesture with his right hand that he would fetch the ball, and he duly did so, picking it up and flicking it to Kamwemba, who by then was stood beside him.

It was a move not uncommon in the game, but one often frowned upon by the traditionalists, who recommend that, as a batter, one should leave the fielders to collect the ball, regardless of where it is.

When Kamwemba appealed, the umpires were given no choice but to convene. They sent the decision to the third umpire who gave it out.

Under the 'obstructing the field' banner in the laws of cricket, rule 37.4 states: "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder".

The dismissal, considered by many to be against the 'spirit' of the game, drew widespread condemnation on social media, with retired England great Stuart Broad writing on X: "Oh get a grip. He's passing a stationary ball back to the fielder? Doing him a favour! Cant give that out."

Prior to 2017, the wicket would have come under the 'handled the ball' mode of dismissal, however a change in the laws merged the two together.

The dismissal of Hamza brought to mind an incident between a couple of the game's all-time greats – Allan Border and Sachin Tendulkar – more than 30 years ago.

During the 1991-92 Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, Border was quick to step in when Tendulkar went to pick up a dead ball and toss it to an Australian fielder.

"That was always a big no-no throughout my career, and you know, this was an 18-year-old kid," Border told cricket.com.au. "I'm sure I would've said something like, 'You think you should be picking that ball up do you? Where in the rule book does it say you're allowed to do that?'"

For Tendulkar, it was a harsh example of "the intensity and competitiveness of the game in Australia" at the hands of a 130-Test veteran.

"After that I never tried to pick up the ball and throw it back to fielders," he wrote in his autobiography, Playing It My Way. "It was a lesson in how international cricket is played and I remembered it till the last day of my career."

Australia's Under 19 World Cup 2024 fixtures

Jan 22: Australia beat Namibia by four wickets

Jan 25: Australia beat Zimbabwe by 225 runs

Jan 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Jan 31: Australia beat England by 110 runs (DLS)

Feb 2: No result v West Indies

Feb 6: First semi-final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Feb 8: Second semi-final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Feb 11: Final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Full tournament fixtures can be found here

Australia squad: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Oliver Peake, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen

Men's U19 World Cup standings