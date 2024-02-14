BBL|13 review: Gutsy mid-season switch pays off for Strikers

A 'brave' call to play dual leg-spinners paid dividends for Adelaide Strikers in KFC BBL|13, as the club turned around perilous early-season form.

New captain Matt Short shone for the Strikers, named Player of the Tournament for a second straight season and again proving the competition’s most destructive batter.

But it was the move to pair young leg-spinner Lloyd Pope alongside the experienced Cameron Boyce that turned what loomed as a forgettable season into a competitive one.

After slumping to 1-4 in a shortened season, coach Jason Gillespie recognised they had to shake things up or say goodbye to their campaign.

"We knew we had to do something different. We had to be brave," he told cricket.com.au of the decision to drop fast bowlers in favour of spin.

00:54 Play video Pope bamboozles Scorchers in stunning Knockout final display

"In a 10-game season, with the season on the line, and you can see the strategy is not working, sometimes you have to be brave to make that change … we made the call – a tough call – but it was the right call ultimately we felt, and it proved to be so."

The Strikers stormed home to win their last four regular season games to secure a spot in the finals.

Travelling to Perth to play the Scorchers in the Knockout, Pope and Boyce took seven wickets between them at the traditional fast bowlers paradise that is Perth Stadium to skittle the hosts for just 105 in one of the summer’s most memorable matches.

However their dream run ended when an incredible 140 from Josh Brown on the Gold Coast propelled Brisbane Heat through to the final at the SCG, where they ultimately took home the silverware.

The Strikers have been one of the more consistent BBL clubs in recent seasons, having made four of the past five finals series.

However, in none of those campaigns have they made the decider.

Gillespie believes winning the "little moments" in finals games will be key to the side going even deeper, and adding to the BBL title they won in 2017-18.

BBL|13 result: Fourth (5 wins, 4 losses, 1 no-result), defeated in Challenger final by Brisbane Heat Most runs: Matt Short (541) Best strike rate (min 50 runs): Jake Weatherald (168.33) Most wickets: Jamie Overton (16) Best economy (min 10 overs): Cameron Boyce (6.92) Contracted for BBL|14: Wes Agar (contracted until the end BBL14), James Bazley (BBL14), Cameron Boyce (BBL15), Brendan Doggett (BBL14), D'Arcy Short (BBL14), Matt Short (BBL15), Jake Weatherald (BBL14) Out of contract: Alex Carey, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Henry Thornton

International impact

The withdrawal of club legend and No.1 draft pick Rashid Khan on the eve of BBL|13 was a huge blow to the Strikers, but the leg-spinner's shoes were more than ably filled by Boyce and Pope. The Strikers’ second pick at the draft, burly quick Jamie Overton, turned into one of the season’s best signings after the Englishman took an impressive 16 wickets. Just four bowlers across the competition took more scalps than Overton, in what was his first foray into the domestic T20 scene outside of England.

Another huge wicket for Jamie Overton!



What a campaign he's having! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/lTgVVdLTrn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2024

Rashid’s replacement, English quick David Payne, also turned in an impressive first season with the Strikers, after being part of Perth Scorchers’ title-winning XI in BBL|12. Payne took 12 wickets in BBL|13, although at times struggled to contain opposition batters and finished with an economy rate of 9.36. The Strikers’ third English player, Adam Hose, couldn’t quite replicate his electric batting form last summer, and finished with 90 runs across seven innings.

Season recap with coach Jason Gillespie

Slow start

"We had a bad patch where we lost four on the bounce (to go 1-4) which was really disappointing. We had opportunities to drive games but we let ourselves down and didn’t play well enough. Primarily our batting, particularly our top order batting, was pretty solid throughout the tournament. But in the early stages we just didn’t quite get it right with the ball. We got to a tipping point after our fourth loss and thought well, if we don’t make changes here, and significant change, then the tournament’s just going to get away from us and we’re no chance of qualifying for finals."

Shift to spin

"We made the decision then to tweak our strategy and from a bowling perspective really put a focus on slowing the game down, bowling slower bowlers, spinners, as opposed to pace. And that seemed to work. We continued to score well with the bat, but the spin had a bit more potency, and that helped us get the wins required to reach the Elimination Final, and we managed to win against Perth in Perth with a strategy that was heavily reliant on spin, which goes away from what most people do when they go to Perth.

09:51 Play video Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers | BBL|13

"That (win) was a great moment, there’s not doubt about that. To see the different strategy to go and play in Perth (with two leg-spinners) actually work and come off against, let’s face it, Perth Scorchers have been the benchmark in the BBL for many, many years … to be able to sneak a game off them in an important fixture was a great moment for our team."

Brown’s 140 in Challenger final

"Josh Brown played a fantastic knock. We probably didn’t quite get our skills right with the ball and left our batters with far too much to do, which was a bitter pill to swallow because we felt like we were in with a really good shot, and felt like we matched up really well against them.

05:21 Play video Brown slams BBL's second fastest ton

"We spoke (at drinks) about how we needed to get our lengths right with the ball – basically just improving our skills. Unfortunately both seam and spin, we just missed our targets, missed our lengths. In T20 if you don’t get your lengths right, guys are so powerful and they can clear the rope with ease … you only have to drop away slightly in Big Bash and someone can have a day out like Josh Brown, and we saw what happened."

Leggies delivering

(On Cameron Boyce) "Cam bowled very well. He takes pace off the ball and forces the batter to make the play and make the pace, which when he gets his length right can be quite difficult to do. He was great … with Rashid Khan going out, there was more opportunity for him to play a prominent role in the team and he grabbed that opportunity with both hands."

Cameron Boyce silences the Perth crowd with the MASSIVE wicket of Josh Inglis 😲



📺 WATCH #BBL13 on Ch. 501 or stream via @kayosports https://t.co/kxSXeDVfJJ

📝 BLOG https://t.co/90kOiYQd9M

📲 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/DIMcJMaKuu pic.twitter.com/f8XGZ8Adpx — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 20, 2024

(On Lloyd Pope) "Lloyd came in and bowled wonderfully well. When he bowls at his best in T20 he gets his length right, and he certainly did that in Perth. He’s got a very good wrong’un. When Lloyd’s got his back up and chest out is when he knows he can impact with the ball, because batters are struggling to pick his variations – particularly new batters coming in, can find him quite hard to face."

Reflecting on Matt Short’s rise and rise

"We’d identified him as a talented young player (before joining the Strikers in 2018) who probably hadn’t had the opportunities. And even in his first couple of years at the Strikers, we were trying to find a role for him. He batted anywhere from one to seven, and bowled in different phases. At the time we had Alex Carey, Travis Head, Jake Weatherald performing really strongly in our top three, so there was no spot available. I distinctly remember saying to him ‘Matt, when we find a role for you, we’re going to give you a really good run at it’.

04:09 Play video Every six: Short dominates Big Bash with sensational striking

"When Kez and Trav got selected for Australia and started to play regularly, I said to Matt ‘here mate, there’s an opportunity to open the batting now – this is your shot, we’ll give you a good go at it’. From that moment on he’s taken that on and he’s probably the most destructive opening batter in BBL now. The last two seasons he’s been MVP of the tournament – he’s been great."

How the list is placed

"We’re really confident and comfortable with our squad. There’s obviously a few things to go through, because there’s a few unknowns; the draft is a bit of an unknown, we can just put our best strategy in place for the draft. But we have to wait on availability of players. The challenge is that there’s other tournaments around that have their ducks in a row, and make offers really early in the piece – they’re offering players opportunities now, for times around the Big Bash.

"We’ll explore the local market, what players are available. We’ll do our due diligence there on areas we can improve in our team. We feel our top-order batting is quite strong, we’ll look at where we can improve in our middle order. Our slow bowling options, we’re pretty comfortable with that. And our fast bowling, we’re actually really happy with our fast bowling, we just need to implement and execute our skills a little bit better."