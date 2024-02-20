Unplayable Podcast: Starc's NZ tour preview

Australia's champion fast bowler joins the show to give us an update from New Zealand

Let's go across the ditch!

Champion fast bowler Mitch Starc joins the Unplayable Podcast team Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron from Wellington to preview the Aussies' tour of New Zealand.

The chat with Mitch Starc begins at 18:12.

Before that, Josh and Louis look at the five big questions facing the Australians ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

This podcast is brought to you by Qantas, the Spirit of Australia.

