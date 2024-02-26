Trailblazing Torres Strait Islander making a splash in Alice

NSW batter Kobe Ross is already a winner as he prepares alongside his teammates to try and claim a fifth-straight title for his state in Tuesday's National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) final.

The first Torres Strait Islander to represent the NSW Indigenous team has had a brilliant tournament, top-scoring in all his side's four T20 games except for match two where he was run-out for six.

But what has really pleased the 20-year-old in his trip to the Red Centre is the fact he has been able to learn more about his culture.

It has particularly stood out to him because the stories about cultural traditions were harder to receive in his hometown Wollongong as his extended family is "a lot more north" in Armadale.

"I feel like I'm setting a foundation"@cricketnsw batter Kobe Ross is breaking new ground as the first cricketer of Torres Strait Islander descent to represent NSW at the National Indigenous Championships 🙌 #NICC2024 pic.twitter.com/p7kzmKff2S — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 23, 2024

"I like this tournament because we learn about culture," Ross said in Alice Springs.

"Growing up I didn’t learn a lot about culture so to learn a little bit more about my own culture, about Aboriginal culture and how they are connected is a great thing.

"Yesterday, I learnt a little bit about how even a little thing like stacking stones can represent so much in someone’s life and the foundations for someone’s life."

The tournament will also see the NSW Indigenous women's team taking on Queensland in the final, also at Traeger Park, on Tuesday.

Queensland allrounder Grace Abdy, who arrived via helicopter from a remote station in QLD to get to the NICC, will be one to watch in the match.

"It's a big family out here," Abdy said about the NICC.

"Just going to my first carnival last year, I met so many new people and made so many friends.

"So many girls don't know a lot about their own culture, it's really good to come out here and be around other people who are just as passionate about their culture and you really learn about it."

Queensland allrounder Grace Abdy (right) celebrating with teammates // Getty

After the women's final, the men's decider will follow which is a game Ross has been working towards for a long time.

Before the week-long event, Ross travelled for more than an hour from Wollongong to get to training and matches in Sydney so he could represent the NSW Indigenous team.

With that commitment, it is no surprise that the middle-order bat is now the leading run scorer in his team this tournament with scores of 45, 6, 33 and 38, which came in the semi-final against Tasmania on Monday to lead his side into the final against Western Australia.

"It means a lot to me (to be able to represent the NSW squad)," he said. "I love these tournaments, it’s only my second time up here."

He hopes he can pave the way for more Torres Strait Islander people to play the game.

"It means the world to me; I mean, I am the first Torres Strait Islander to ever play for NSW so I feel like I am setting a foundation for my culture which is a great little motivation behind it," he said.

"And to play for a team like this that knows how to win, it’s a good way to learn off others and build on my game.”

A breakthrough to first-class cricket was in Ross' sights as a goal to achieve in future.