Wade takes stunner as wickets tumble in top of the table clash

It was rock and roll at Blundstone Arena as Matthew Wade took a screamer to lift Tasmania on a bowler-friendly day one

10:04 Play video Tasmania v Victoria | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

Matthew Wade has pulled off arguably the best catch of his glittering career as Victoria's star-studded batting line-up imploded against Tasmania on a day of Marsh Sheffield Shield carnage at Blundstone Arena.

A total of 17 wickets fell across the opening day in Hobart, with Victoria entering stumps in huge trouble at 7-81 in reply to Tasmania's 240.

The highlight of the day belonged to Wade, who spent the bulk of his career as a wicketkeeper but on Friday proved just how good he is in the field as well.

Fielding at gully, Wade pulled off a stunning one-handed catch while diving to his right to dismiss Peter Handscomb for a duck.

00:32 Play video Wade sparks Victoria collapse with gully screamer

Ladder leaders Tasmania (38.96) will secure a spot in the final if they can beat second-placed Victoria (36.94).

Defending champions WA (32.49) sit third and are looking to leapfrog Victoria with just one round remaining after this.

Wade's piece of magic was part of a Victorian collapse of 5-18 as the visitors slumped from 1-48 to 6-66.

Will Sutherland (14) fell to Riley Meredith in the final over of the day to add further misery to Victoria's cause.

Fit-again Tasmania paceman Gabe Bell (2-17), Iain Carlisle (2-18) and Beau Webster (2-9) all shared the load as Victoria's top and middle order crumbled.

01:28 Play video Skipper Sutherland stands tall in crucial Shield clash

The top three of Nic Maddinson (10), Marcus Harris (20) and Will Pucovski (22) all made starts, but none was able to go on with it.

It was disastrous from that point on as Handscomb and Matt Short fell for ducks at the hands of Webster, before Sam Harper departed for seven.

"It didn't quite finish the way we would have liked," Victorian assistant Adam Griffith said.

"We were probably a bit off in both parts of the game.

"We'll get as close as we can (to their score) in the morning.

"We've played some really good cricket this season, we've hung in there when we've been behind in the game. We'll be looking to do that again."

00:38 Play video Harper hanger removes Wakim to put Vics on top in Hobart

Things looked much brighter for Victoria earlier in the day on the back of Sutherland's heroics with the ball.

The Tigers were cruising at 0-78 as openers Caleb Jewell (40) and Wade (32) set a solid foundation.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings