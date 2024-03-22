LIVE: Tigers batting after Connolly takes WA to 347

Day two of the Marsh Sheffield Shield final is being live streamed on cricket.com.au, Kayo and Fox Cricket

Debutant Cooper Connolly has fallen agonisingly short of a dream century for Western Australia in the Marsh Sheffield Shield final, while Matthew Wade's farewell got off to a poor start.

At lunch on day two at the WACA Ground, Tasmania were 1-17 in reply to WA's 347.

Wade, who will retire from first-class cricket after the decider, was out for one when he was trapped lbw by Cameron Gannon.

Caleb Jewell (12 not out off 28 balls) and Charlie Wakim (4no off 39 balls) guided Tasmania to lunch.

Connolly (90 off 115 balls) was the last man out in WA's strong first-innings total on a green-tinged wicket.

At 20 years and 213 days, he was on track to become the second-youngest player to post a century in a Shield final.

The late Phillip Hughes (19 years, 106 days) is the youngest century maker in a Shield final, with current Tasmania captain Jordan Silk (20 years and 344 days) next in line.

Destiny appeared to be on Connolly's side when he was dropped on 86 after Bradley Hope made a mess of a simple chance at deep backward point early on Friday.

But there was no getting past the nervous 90s for Connolly, whose knock was ended when he edged Iain Carlisle to slip.

Carlisle (3-65) and spinner Jarrod Freeman (3-103) led the way with the ball, while Riley Meredith finished with 2-65.

WA's two selection gambles paid off handsomely.

D'Arcy Short, who was brought in to replace the concussed Cameron Bancroft as opener, scored 50 in a 110-run opening stand with Sam Whiteman (104).

But the bigger selection shock was the inclusion of Connolly for his debut.

Connolly was the hero for the Perth Scorchers in their BBL final win over the Brisbane Heat in 2023, striking an unbeaten 25 off 11 balls to get his team over the line with four balls to spare.

He brought a white-ball mindset into his Shield debut, cracking 12 fours and three sixes in his quick-fire knock.

Connolly resumed on his overnight score of 73 with WA 8-325.

Gannon was the first to fall on day two when he was caught behind down the leg side off the bowling of Meredith.

Hope's dropped catch gave Connolly a chance to push on for his century, but his luck ran out a short time later.

DAY ONE REPORT

Sam Whiteman made up for the absence of the other half of Western Australia's most prolific opening duo with a sparkling century on day one of the Marsh Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania, as Cooper Connolly made another remarkable entrance in a do-or-die match.

Deprived of his dependable partner Cameron Bancroft due to a pushbike bingle that hospitalised the ex-Test opener days out from the five-day decider at the WACA Ground, Whiteman (104 from 154 balls) surged to his third ton of the season to kick-start his side's push for a third consecutive first-class crown.

03:05 Play video Whiteman shows big-game nous with another Shield final ton

That came before Connolly, making his first-class debut a year on from his BBL|12 final heroics at nearby Optus Stadium where he made a match-winning 11-ball 25, struck an equally nerveless 73no to steer WA to 8-325 at stumps.

The Tigers stayed in the contest thanks to the unlikely first-day efforts of off-spinner Jarrod Freeman (3-103), who found turn on a pitch that had sufficient moisture beneath its surface and enough grass on top to prompt visiting captain Jordan Silk to insert WA.

But 20-year-old Connolly's counter-punching hand meant the home side will be the more content of the two finalists, with WA also currently ahead (1.25 to 0.8) on the first-innings bonus-point metric that will decide the victor in the event of a draw.

03:11 Play video Connolly stars on debut with 90 in Shield final

The absence of Bancroft had loomed as a major blow for the reigning champions' three-peat tilt, with his ability to negate the new ball in a seamer-dominated season a big factor in WA topping the table for a third straight Shield campaign.

The right-hander had piled on more runs this season (778 at 48.62) than all bar Tassie standout Beau Webster (914 at 65.28), while he and Whiteman recently went past Mike Veletta and Geoff Marsh's record for the most runs as a WA opening pair.

But WA captain Whiteman led from the front on Thursday, stroking 16 boundaries as he and Bancroft's replacement D'Arcy Short (50 off 127) made Tasmania pay for a poor start with the ball in a 110-run first-wicket union.

Evident in Connolly, the state's 'next man up' culture shone through also in Short, who was called in for just his second match for the season and his first as opener in four-and-a-half years.

Freeman, the unassuming 23-year-old who is affectionately nicknamed 'Froggy', clean bowled star allrounder Aaron Hardie for a third-ball duck on the last ball before the tea break in a collapse of 4-60 that took the edge off the promising platform laid by the WA openers.

00:48 Play video Freeman bamboozles dangerous Hardie with ripping off-break

Hilton Cartwright (55 off 63) struck two sixes off Freeman before he too came under the crafty right-armer's spell when he holed out to long-on attempting to clear the rope again.

Tasmania's other main threat with the ball was fifth-gamer Iain Carlisle (2-64), who bounced back from his side's ropey start to trap Whiteman lbw from around the wicket with an in-swinger before having dangerman Josh Inglis caught in gully.

Inglis had been put down in that same position by Charlie Wakim an over earlier and while the Tigers were lucky it did not cost them more, the same could not be said earlier in the day when Caleb Jewell put down Short on 13 at first slip.

It came in a first hour of the match that Tasmania may live to regret, bowling poorly in helpful conditions to allow the hosts to swan through the opening session.

Gabe Bell, who has led the Tigers attack admirably this season following the departures of Jackson Bird and Peter Siddle, eventually had Short caught behind after lunch before Jewell made up for his earlier mistake by pouching Jayden Goodwin (2) off Freeman.

The importance of Hardie's subsequent early exit was not lost on Silk's men given the allrounder made an unbeaten 174 in the first of WA's two consecutive Shield final victories in 2022, when Whiteman also tonned up in a player-of-the-match effort.

Webster, having sent down 15 overs of his medium pace for no reward, needed just five balls trying his hand at his auxiliary bowling skill (off-spin) to dismiss Joel Paris (6) late in the day.

And while Charlie Stobo (6) succumbed to Riley Meredith (1-53) after the second new ball was taken, Connolly stood firm along with Cameron Gannon (10no) to have the former eyeing a dream maiden century on Friday.

