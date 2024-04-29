Starc gets Fraser-McGurk as KKR down Delhi

Veteran quick comes out on top of intriguing battle with red-hot Victorian in Indian Premier League

Mitchell Starc offset another expensive outing after having the better of fellow Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk in an intriguing clash between the veteran seamer and young gun hitter.

The 22-year-old Victorian kept out the first two balls Starc bowled at him, scrambling singles off each.

The next two balls he smashed the 34-year-old New South Welshman for six over wide long-on and four though backward point.

But the following ball he mishit to deep square leg where Venkatesh Iyer took a fine low catch sending Fraser-McGurk packing for a seven-ball 12.

While Starc's return to the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders has been challenging, his Kolkata Knight Riders now sit second on the standings following Monday's win at Eden Gardens.

Batting first, Fraser-McGurk's Delhi Capitals scratched their way to 9-153, No.9 Kuldeep Yadav top-scoring with an unbeaten 35.

Opening the bowling, Starc's three overs went for 43. His first three legal deliveries went for 13, and the last two legal balls, bowled in the 16th over, went for 15 with five wides.

He has now bowled 28 overs, taken seven wickets at 47.14 apiece and been hit for 330 runs - an economy rate of 11.78 – the fifth worst among those to have bowled at least 10 overs.

But the $4.43 million man's dismissal of Fraser-McGurk underscored that his wicket-taking prowess has not deserted him ahead of Australia's upcoming T20 World Cup.

When Starc he did not play in KKR's last match due to a finger issue the side conceded a record 2-262, losing with eight balls to spare, an even worse economy rate as England's Jonny Bairstow hammered KKR's other seamers around the park.

With Starc back in the side KKR returned to winning ways, easing to their victory target with seven wickets and 21 balls to spare, making 3-157 with England's Phil Salt (68 off 33) leading the way.

The win moved KKR into second place on 12 points, four behind leaders Rajasthan Royals and two ahead of a pack of four teams on ten, including Capitals. The top four make the play-offs.

IPL 2024 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 9 8 1 0 0 0.694 0 16 2 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 9 6 3 0 0 1.096 0 12 3 Chennai Super Kings CSK 9 5 4 0 0 0.81 0 10 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 9 5 4 0 0 0.075 0 10 5 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 9 5 4 0 0 0.059 0 10 6 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 11 5 6 0 0 -0.442 0 10 7 Gujarat Titans GUT 10 4 6 0 0 -1.113 0 8 8 Punjab Kings KXI 9 3 6 0 0 -0.187 0 6 9 Mumbai Indians MI 9 3 6 0 0 -0.261 0 6 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 10 3 7 0 0 -0.415 0 6 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh (A$1.2m), David Warner (A$1.16m), Jhye Richardson (A$890,000), Jake Fraser-McGurk (A$92,000)

Gujarat Titans: Spencer Johnson (A$1.78m), Matthew Wade (A$446,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mitchell Starc (A$4.43m)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis (A$1.7m), Ashton Turner (A$178,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David (A$1.53m)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis (A$135,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Cameron Green (A$3.15m), Glenn Maxwell (A$2m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (A$3.67m), Travis Head (A$1.2m)

*Prices in AUD, conversions correct at time of auction