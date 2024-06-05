India quicks, skipper Rohit make light work of Ireland in New York

India skipper retires hurt after being hit on the arm, but not before his half-century helped guide his side to a comfortable eight-wicket win

India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with an impressive half-century before retiring hurt to guide his team to an eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening T20 World Cup group match in New York on Wednesday.

After 14 wickets had fallen for 157 runs in the first match on the temporary drop-in pitch when South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets, India bowled Ireland out for 96 in 16 overs.

Rohit helped allay fears the pitches imported from Adelaide were too helpful to the quicker bowlers, however, easing his way to 52 from 37 balls with three sixes and four fours ahead of one of the most anticipated games of the tournament against Pakistan on Sunday.

He retired hurt after reaching the milestone, having suffered a hit on his right arm from Josh Little.

After Rohit won the toss on an overcast morning, Ireland were immediately in trouble as they slumped to 6-46.

Only Gareth Delaney offered any real defiance in the face of an attack in which fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was again virtually unplayable, capturing 2-6 from his three overs and beating all Ireland batters in the air or off the pitch.

Delaney, batting at No.7, scored 26 from 14 balls including a four and six from consecutive balls from left-arm paceman Arshdeep Singh before he was run out. Only three other Ireland players reached double figures.

After Virat Kohli had been quickly dismissed for one, Rishabh Pant (36 not out) – returning to international action for the first time since his car accident in December 2022 – batted with typical impudence, scoring the winning runs with a reverse scoop for six with more than seven overs to spare.

Kohli opened the innings with Rohit like he has done so successfully for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League but was out caught at third attacking Mark Adair.

Bumrah, named player-of-the-match, said the ball had initially seamed around with pace and bounce.

"Once the seam goes down the pitch does settle down," he said. "You have to be prepared to bowl in all conditions."

Allrounder Hardik Pandya took 3-27 and Arshdeep 2-35 as the Indian pacers made good use of the bowler-friendly conditions.

India next plays Pakistan in the T20 World Cup’s marquee clash on June 9 in New York. Ireland plays Canada on June 7.

