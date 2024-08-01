Matthews sparks Welsh to hand Lanning first defeat

Meg Lanning's bright start overshadowed by Hayley Matthews while Nathan Ellis added another bag at the Hundred

Welsh Fire completed their highest-ever chase in the Hundred Women to inflict a first defeat of this year's competition on Meg Lanning's London Spirit at Lord's with a six-wicket margin.

West Indies star Hayley Matthews did the damage with an unbeaten 78 from 46 balls – her highest score in the competition – as the visitors chased down Spirit's 5-150 with five balls to spare.

Former Spirit right-armer Freya Davies claimed 2-19, including the key wickets of Lanning and Heather Knight, as the home side's total was built on the back of powerful late hitting from Danni Gibson and Deepti Sharma.

Meg Lanning hit five fours and a six in her 20-ball 31 // ECB/Getty

The hosts had selected former Australian captain Lanning with pick three in March's draft and it again looked an astute piece of business as she clubbed 31 from 20 balls before being bowled by Davies.

Matthews was the difference though as she struck 11 fours and two maximums in a match-defining innings after she had been dropped on the rope when on 36.

Lauren Cheatle is mobbed after removing Beth Mooney // ECB/Getty

Elsewhere, Manchester Originals opener Beth Mooney lost her personal battle with fellow Australian Lauren Cheatle, but her side still came out on top against Southern Brave at Southampton.

Mooney departed for just two, having edged Cheatle behind when dancing down the wicket.

Brave had earlier made 5-136 but the Originals squeezed to victory with six wickets and two balls remaining, due in no small part to South African Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 78.

Nathan Ellis collected 3-16 against Welsh Fire // ECB/Getty

Nathan Ellis claimed three wickets, including Jonny Bairstow for just two, as London Spirit's men's side secured their first Hundred win in a low-scoring contest with Welsh Fire.

Fire were restricted to 9-94 after another Australian, Dan Worrall, set the tone after his first 10 balls of the game were all dots. Spirit clambered home with 13 balls and three wickets to spare after Shimron Hetmey's unbeaten 30 from 21 balls.