Kiwi allrounder sticks with Scorchers on two-year deal

Sophie Devine will remain with the Scorchers for another two seasons after signing on for WBBL|10 ahead of the overseas draft

Perth Scorchers have locked in Sophie Devine for the next two years after securing the New Zealand allrounder under the Weber WBBL's pre-draft signing rule.

Devine was retained by the Scorchers in the inaugural overseas player draft last year and she becomes the club's first player – men's or women's – signed under the league's new pre-signing mechanism for overseas players.

The 34-year-old was at her damaging best last season smashing 489 runs and finishing with 14 wickets, leading to her selection in the WBBL Team of the Tournament for the third time.

One of the most prolific allrounders in the world, her influence on the WBBL has been palpable, sitting third on the all-time list for runs and only two scalps away from the 100-wicket milestone.

Joining the Scorchers for WBBL|06, Devine said it was a "no brainer" to stick with the club for the next two seasons.

"I'm absolutely stoked to be returning to the Scorchers," she said.

"I have built such a special connection with the players and staff over the past four seasons, and I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else."

Devine has provided plenty of highlights for Scorchers fans since WBBL|06, including a brilliant 106 not out at Allan Border Field last season.

04:09 Play video Simply Devine! Sophie hits a fourth WBBL century

She was also the captain of their WBBL|07 championship side and her signing will bolster the Scorchers title credentials in WBBL|10 after they were bundled out of finals by Brisbane Heat last season.

She recalled the championship as a "special memory" and wants to see her side redeem themselves in the competition's upcoming milestone season.

"Winning the WBBL|07 title in front of our fans at Optus Stadium will always be a special memory for me, and something the whole group is incredibly motivated to achieve," she said.

"Last season didn't finish the way we would have liked, but I know we have the talent and confidence within the playing group to make WBBL|10 one to remember.”"

Scorchers squad for WBBL|10 (so far): Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo Ins: Mikayla Hinkley (Heat). Outs: Taneale Peschel (Thunder) Local players off contract: Amy Edgar, Beth Mooney, Charis Bekker, Lisa Griffith, Zoe Britcliffe (local replacement player) WBBL|09 overseas players: Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill (all England) WBBL|10 Draft picks: 8, 16, 17, 32

The New Zealander is the second big in for the Scorchers during the off-season after they lured powerful batter Mikayla Hinkley from the Heat, while they also extended the contract key bowler Alana King for another three seasons.

Scorchers still have eight of their 15 list spots available for the upcoming season and are yet to re-sign out of contract star Beth Mooney to a new deal.

The club does have the chance to bolster their squad with international talent at the upcoming player draft on September 1 where they hold picks 8, 16, 17 and 32.

Perth Scorchers will start their season at home against the Melbourne Stars at the WACA Ground on October 27.