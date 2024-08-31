Six factors to watch for in Sunday's BBL Draft

Take a closer look at the key points and areas of contention ahead of Sunday afternoon's BBL|14 overseas player draft

Who will be the next English star?

The BBL has been a breeding ground for young English T20 talent over the years – think Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton and Joe Clarke.

Now there's a new generation of players from the old dart ready to make their mark.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox, pace bowlers Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts and John Turner, left-arm seamer Josh Hull, and spin-bowling allrounders Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley were the newcomers named in England's white-ball squads to face Australia in three T20Is and five ODIs in September.

With retention rights up for grabs next season (BBL|15) in an Ashes summer, don't be surprised if several clubs take a punt on these future stars.

Evans too expensive for the Scorchers?

Josh Inglis said he'd love to have Laurie Evans back at the Scorchers for BBL|14, but can the club afford him given the depth of star local talent on their list and the two-year deal they've already handed to Kiwi opener Finn Allen?

Each club has a total player payment pool of $3m available each season and the hard-hitting Englishman would certainly command top dollar after lighting up BBL|13 with a series of jaw-dropping half-centuries, including a club record 18-ball fifty.

Key to the Scorchers’ success has been stability and Evans certainly fits that bill having scored 653 runs, striking at better than 160, in two seasons for the Scorchers. He was also named player of the final in their BBL|11 triumph.

Rauf or spin for Stars?

The addition of death bowling specialist Tom Curran as a pre-draft signing for the next two years means the Stars may not need Haris Rauf as badly as previous seasons.

They've also covered their spin void since trading out Adam Zampa, recruiting emerging left-armer Hamish McKenzie from the Scorchers.

However, the Stars bowled almost 45 per cent of overs of spin last year meaning it's likely they'll add another option through the draft, presumably one that is also a handy lower-order hitter to boost their batting depth.

It'll be hard to look past Pakistan speedster Rauf however, given his immense popularity with Stars fans and his availability, which includes six to nine regular season matches and finals.

They could go for both Rauf and a spinner, although head coach Peter Moores is keen to strengthen their top to middle-order batting, especially against spin, and would like a leftie to balance the glut of right-handers with Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Harper and Curran in their line-up already.

Hales storm over?

After securing Australian great David Warner for the next two seasons with full availability, the Thunder already boast a strong top order with Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Nic Maddinson and young gun Sam Konstas also on the books.

So, do they need the powerful Englishman as well?

It would seem they're well stocked in the batting department and another fast bowling or all-round option to support Daniel Sams could be a better option, while Pakistan slinger Zaman Khan was excellent in his four games last season.

But it's going to be hard to ignore Thunder stalwart Hales who is the competition's most prolific overseas batter of all-time.

Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said their strong off-season recruiting had freed them up to take the best available player with their first pick in the draft, and if that was Hales, then there's no reason why they wouldn't get him back for a sixth straight season.

Will anybody pick Jofra?

Undoubtedly one of the biggest fish in the draft pool, it's believed clubs remain hesitant to pick the pace ace on Sunday due to doubts over whether he will be cleared by England, who are managing him carefully given his injury history.

While Archer returned to international cricket for the first time in over a year in May, playing a key role in England's T20 World Cup campaign in June as well as being selected in both their T20I and ODI squads to face Australia in September, he hasn't been made available for Tests in 2024.

Archer is one of the Big Bash's best-known imports, starring for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL|07 and BBL|08 with 34 wickets in 27 matches.

Hobart coach Jeff Vaughan said the 29-year-old would be in any team's thoughts given his quality, but indicated they already had pace depth with compatriot Chris Jordan and Australia-capped quicks Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith and Billy Stanlake in their squad for BBL|14.

Archer has nominated his availability for between six to nine regular season matches ahead of England's white-ball tour of India beginning January 23, so will a club be swayed to take a punt on him?

01:01 Play video Re-live the best of Jofra Archer in the BBL

Availability factor

Availability has been a massive factor in the first two BBL drafts with a glut of international cricket and rival domestic T20 leagues, primarily in South Africa and the UAE, eating into the men's Big Bash window.

While 340 of the 432 men's nominees can play the full season including finals, many of the top international players are only partially available for BBL|14.

None stick out more than Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is the best spinner in the draft but has only nominated his availability as between four to six games before joining Paarl Royals in the South African T20 league.

The Renegades hold retention rights for Mujeeb and have previously used the overseas draft to strengthen their spin stocks given the slow nature of the Marvel Stadium surface.

Can they justify burning a pick on a player who will play six games maximum?

Fellow Afghan Qais Ahmad, who has enjoyed success in the BBL with the Hurricanes and Stars, looms as the best spin prospect in the draft with full availability.

Among the others top prospects with full availability including finals are English allrounders Jamie Overton and Paul Walter, quicks Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Zaman Khan and Josh Little, West Indian batter Johnson Charles and Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim.

