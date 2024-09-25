NSW preview: Breakers hope to pick up late-season momentum

Pace bowlers, youngsters to play major role in New South Wales' hopes to start the WNCL season better than they did last summer

At first glance, a fifth-placed finish in last year's WNCL doesn't seem like much for New South Wales.

But when you consider they had only one win from their first six matches and still managed to finish just two wins shy of second place, there is plenty of optimism emanating out of Cricket Central.

Head coach Gavan Twining, now in his fourth season in the role, is hoping that late-season momentum carries over for their 2024-25 campaign, which kicks off when they face Queensland at Allan Border Field on September 27.

"To finish the season with five (wins) out of six, building momentum into pre-season, we're delighted about that," Twining told cricket.com.au.

"But we still felt that we're probably like a game, maybe a game and a half, short of where we thought we could have been."

NSW have a promising group of youngsters – Tahlia Wilson (24 years old), Hannah Darlington (22), Claire Moore (20), Anika Learoyd (22) – who all showed signs of improvement last season and the Breakers will be hoping that trend continues.

NSW won't see much of their Australia-contracted players in Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner, but they do have experience in Erin Burns, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Maitlan Brown and Sarah Coyte.

In search of extra experience for their relatively young squad, the Breakers will be playing a couple of uncontracted players throughout the season, which includes their captain Georgia Adams.

The ploy isn't uncommon in the WNCL – a more experienced player stays off the official contract list, freeing up a contract for a developing player.

In NSW's case, they've named two unlisted players in their opening round squad, Englishwoman Adams, who skippered the side in the second half of last year, and 32-year-old spinner Sam Bates.

Anything is possible if things click for their fast bowlers, in particular Stella Campbell and Lauren Cheatle. Both have had their share of injuries in recent seasons but both are recent Test players for Australia.

If NSW can get full seasons out of both, a big rise up the table isn't out of the question.

NSW Breakers 2024-25 squad: Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Ebony Hoskin, Elsa Hunter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Kua, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Claire Moore, Kate Pelle, Tahlia Wilson

Ins: Sienna Eve, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua, Kate Pelle

Outs: Georgia Adams, Saskia Horley, Isa Malgioglio

* Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Possible XI for first WNCL match (v QLD, Sep 27): Tahlia Wilson (wk), Claire Moore, Georgia Adams (c), Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Coyte, Sam Bates, Lauren Cheatle

Last season's WNCL result: Fifth

Aussie player availability

With star players Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner being multi-format players for Australia, it's unlikely that the Breakers will get to enjoy the services of any of these great players.

The Aussies have a busy summer which incudes the T20 World Cup in the UAE, ODI series against both India and New Zealand, and a women's Ashes series.

"If someone needs a bit of a hit, that might happen … (but) we probably won't get a look at them at all," Twining said.

The inside word with head coach Gavan Twining

The pre-season

"It's always a long process, isn't it, when you're in nets and doing your running and your gym stuff.

"But we started some testing (in) early June, and we started training from that time on. We got some turf access around the start of August.

"So we've been on turf for close to two months, which has been nice and we're really happy.

"The girls have been getting a lot of PBs (personal bests) with their running and their gym, so we're really happy physically where they're at."

Injury update

"We've got no major injuries. A couple of our bowlers, Lauren Cheatle and Hannah Darlington, are ahead of where they were on their return to play, so they're likely to play. With those two back and playing more, we're pretty close to full fitness, which is fantastic.

"Stella Campbell, she played a little bit in the T20 Max. She played a few games up there and pulled up a little bit sore, in her legs, but probably more soreness rather than a major injury."

What's happening with captain Georgia Adams?

"She wants to come back and play in grade cricket in Sydney and she obviously got picked up by the Thunder as well.

"We're really happy for her to come into the squad and play as she did last year. She brought a lot of leadership to our group, being a young group, and we're really keen, if she wants to come back and jump into that leadership role and bat at the top of our order, because that's a really important role for someone of her experience within our young group."

Key player

"I could rattle off all the normal ones, like your Tahlias (Wilson) and Maitlan Browns, but I think someone who's been developing the last couple of years is Claire Moore at the top of our batting order. She's played a couple of nice innings the last couple of years where she played for a long period of time, but she's actually worked really hard at expanding her game this year, bringing a bit more assertiveness and aggressiveness into her play.

"She did really well in the T20 Max up in in Brisbane … so I think she's primed to get us to a good start at the top of the order. That's always a key. If we can get a good start, her and Talia (Wilson) at the top of the order, that sets the platform. I'm really looking forward to seeing how all the things she's worked on during the winter come to fruition in the game (situation)."

Team to beat

"I'm going to say the obvious answer, Tasmania, they've won the last three.

"They've been really stable, got a lot of experience in their team, and they play the pressure situations and pressure times of the games really well. You'd probably be missing something if you didn't say Tasmania, they're going to be the favorites again to win four in a row, and it's up to every other team, including us, to try and chase them and better them."