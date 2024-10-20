InMobi
Doran stands firm as rain halts Shield final rematch

Jake Doran posted an unbeaten half-century before rain halted day one of Tasmania's clash with WA in Perth

A rain-hit opening day of the Sheffield Shield final rematch delivered few bright moments as Tasmania fought their way to 5-158 against Western Australia in Perth.

Leaden skies and several rain interruptions eventually gave way to an early finish, with Jake Doran posting an unbeaten half-century to hold the visitors' innings together.  

Tasmania were sent in to bat on an extremely green WACA Ground wicket but were resolute against the new ball, losing only Caleb Jewell (18) during the first hour.

It was off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli who did the damage with the wickets of Jake Weatherald (43) and captain Jordan Silk (1) just before lunch.

Rocchiccioli, last season's leading wicket-taker for Western Australia, immediately caused problems with some sharp turn and trademark bounce, ending the day with 2-41 from 16 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Doran remained defiant with a boundary-heavy knock of 59 not out from 78 balls.

Charlie Wakim (30) and the heavy-scoring Beau Webster (3) fell in quick succession to the bowling of Cameron Gannon (1-21) and Matthew Kelly (1-38) respectively during the middle session. 

Test allrounder Mitch Marsh wasn't required to bowl during the day's 53 overs, with the home side instead turning to the returning Aaron Hardie.

Green absence changes dynamic for quicks: Starc

Allrounder Hardie came in for Jayden Goodwin to be the only change from the side that drew with Queensland at the WACA Ground in round one.

Tasmania lined up with two changes to their bowling attack, with Mitchell Owen and Riley Meredith coming in for Lawrence Neil-Smith and Gabe Bell who are being managed following opening-round draw against Victoria.

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.66 1 3.66
2 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.75 0.7 3.45
3 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.5 0.5 3
4 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 1 0 0 1 0 0 1.26 0.7 2.96
5 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.96 0.7 2.66
6 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.6 1 2.6

