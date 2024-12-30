Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers: match preview

The Strikers host the Scorchers in their annual New Year's Eve blockbuster at Adelaide Oval

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 17, KFC BBL|14

Where: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

When: Tuesday December 31. Bat flip at 6.00pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.45pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

Officials: Samuel Nogajski and Phillip Gillespie (field), Eloise Sheridan (third), Andrew Crozier (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cam Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald In: Jake Weatherald. Out: Harry Manenti

In-form left-hander Jake Weatherald returns after overcoming back spasms, with local replacement player Harry Manenti dropping out of the squad.

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst (England), Keaton Jennings (England), Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye In: Jhye Richardson. Out: Bryce Jackson

Pace ace Jhye Richardson has been released from the Aussie Test squad to play for the Scorchers following their thrilling final-day victory over India in the Boxing Day Test. The right-armer (currently 97 wickets) needs three wickets to become just the third Scorcher to take 100 BBL wickets after Andrew Tye (157) and Jason Behrendorff (130).

His inclusion is the only change to the 14-player squad, with young quick Bryce Jackson making way.

Club news

Adelaide Strikers

Perth Scorchers

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 181 2 James Vince J Vince 164 3 Josh Philippe J Philippe 148 4 Ben Duckett B Duckett 135 5 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 132 6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 129 7 David Warner D Warner 129 8 Sam Billings S Billings 126

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 8 3 Wes Agar W Agar 7 4 Jamie Overton J Overton 7 5 Lloyd Pope L Pope 7 6 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 7 7 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 7 8 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 6

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 10 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 8 3 Laurie Evans L Evans 6 4 Nick Hobson N Hobson 6 5 Josh Philippe J Philippe 6 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 6 7 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 5 8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 5

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Adelaide Strikers have won their last two BBL games against the Perth Scorchers after winning only one of their previous six meetings.

Perth Scorchers will be looking to win back-to-back BBL games for the first time since January 3, 2024, after defeating Brisbane Heat by 33 runs in their last match. However, they are on a three-game losing streak outside Perth in the competition.

Adelaide Strikers have lost their last five BBL games on New Year’s Eve after winning their first six such fixtures. Perth Scorchers have one win (2020 v Adelaide) and one loss (2013 v Adelaide) in NYE matches.

Perth Scorchers (99 wins) are one away from becoming the first team to reach 100 wins in the BBL. Sydney Sixers (95) are the only other team to have won at least 75 games in the men’s competition, though no team has defeated the Scorchers more times in the BBL the the Strikers (12).

Adelaide Strikers’ Jamie Overton (126 runs and 7 wickets) is the only player to have scored 100-plus runs and taken five-plus wickets in BBL|14.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 4 4 0 0 0 0.981 0 8 2 Sydney Thunder Men THU 4 3 1 0 0 0.361 0 6 3 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 4 2 2 0 0 0.984 0 4 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 2 2 0 0 0.565 0 4 5 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 4 2 2 0 0 -0.664 0 4 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 3 2 1 0 0 -1.415 0 4 7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 4 1 3 0 0 -0.013 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 5 0 5 0 0 -1.016 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

