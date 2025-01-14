Konstas plans to stick to his guns in Sri Lanka

Sam Konstas concedes his emotions might have gotten to him during his first Test series but the batting prodigy will keep backing himself on the tour of Sri Lanka.

Konstas has not yet heard from selectors about their top-order plans for the two-Test series that begins on January 29, with Travis Head a chance to open after a fruitful shift to the top during Australia's last subcontinent tour in 2023.

Usman Khawaja's track record against spin and gutsy 41 runs in the series-deciding run chase against India are likely to factor into plans, as would the chance to give teenager Konstas his first taste of Test cricket abroad.

"It's obviously a huge honour representing my country and touring to Sri Lanka. They've welcomed me with open arms and I'm keen to learn and get better," Konstas said.

"Obviously we've got a strong squad. If I do get the opportunity (to open), hopefully I'll take it with both hands."

Konstas won hearts and minds with his creative shot selection during his first two opportunities, opening alongside Khawaja in Test victories against India at the MCG and SCG.

But his ongoing battle with seasoned Indian foes captured just as much attention.

En route to a half-century in his first dig, Konstas found himself at the centre of drama after Virat Kohli barged into him between overs at the MCG.

His decision to chirp at Jasprit Bumrah backfired late on day one in Sydney, with a posse of Indian players swarming him at the non-strikers end when Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja despite Konstas' attempts at time-wasting.

Konstas expected it would be easier to remain level-headed in Sri Lanka.

"It's going to be completely different with the crowds, obviously," he said. "It was the first time playing with big crowds and maybe the emotions got to me a bit, reflecting on it. But obviously Sri Lanka are going to be tough to beat in their home conditions. I'm looking forward to that."

There has been no shortage of punditry questioning Konstas' high-risk approach to Test cricket, especially after the teenager slogged straight to a fielder in the all-important final chase at the SCG.

But he will remain his confident self if given a chance in Sri Lanka, where he has previously travelled for a 10-day skills camp.

"I feel like I'll just keep backing myself," he said. "Obviously I'm going to adapt with my different methods. I can't wait for that to happen."

Konstas will have one last hit-out for the Big Bash League's Sydney Thunder against the Sydney Sixers this Friday before flying out to Australia's training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

The 19-year-old has made two half-centuries in his first four BBL knocks, including 53 in the defeat of the Perth Scorchers that sealed the Thunder's spot in the finals on Monday night.

He was not selected in Australia's squad for the Champions Trophy, having played only one List A game, but is keen to become a fixture in international white-ball cricket as well as Tests.

"That's a dream come true hopefully but they (selectors) haven't said anything," he said.

"I'm just focusing on tonight (the Thunder's win). We had a good win and we're off to the Sixers. I'm just being in the present moment and trying to score some runs."

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka

Australia Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

First Test: January 29-February 2, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

Second Test: February 6-10, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

Only ODI: February 13, Hambantota (7.30pm AEDT)