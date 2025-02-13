How your team can make the One-Day Cup final

An exciting end to the regular season looms with four teams in the mix with WA's stranglehold on the tournament over

A thrilling final day of the One-Day Cup's regular season looms with four teams still in the mix to feature in the competition decider.

With three-time reigning champions Western Australia smarting after a surprisingly poor season, a new men's domestic 50-over champion will be crowned with WA's tilt at a four-peat over.

Ladder-leaders South Australia are gunning for their first title since 2011-12 (and just their second in the past 36 years) having been the standout side this summer. They are also in the box seat to host the decider.

New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria are all in the mix to face them, while Tasmania have joined WA in falling out of the race.

All three matches begin within 65 minutes of each other on a Super Sunday (February 23) of domestic cricket action that will be available live and free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

1. South Australia (21 points)

Played 6 | Won 4 | Lost 1 | No-result 1 | NRR 0.320 | Bonus points: 3

The remaining match

February 23 v Tasmania at Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

The equation

It's been a Redback renaissance across both men's domestic competitions this summer, with South Australia securing bonus points in three of their four 50-over wins this season. They are guaranteed to make their first 50-over final in 12 years even if they lose their final game against Tasmania. Unless New South Wales (who have a superior net run-rate to SA) beat Victoria with a bonus point, Ryan Harris' men will also host the final regardless of their result against the Tigers.

03:16 Play video Maiden List A century for new South Australian Harvey

2. New South Wales (16 points)

Played 6 | Won 3 | Lost 2 | No-result 1 | NRR 0.428 | Bonus points: 2

The remaining match

February 23 v Victoria at Cricket Central, Sydney, 10am AEDT

The equation

Their defeat to Queensland on Thursday brought the Blues back to the pack somewhat, though their destiny should remain in their own hands. Beating rivals Victoria will clinch their spot in the decider unless the Bulls win with a bonus point. NSW are the only other team in with a shot at hosting the final – they'd need a bonus point against the Vics to do so – but a loss will end their season. A tie or a washout would be enough to go through if Queensland lose, tie or are also washed out.

02:39 Play video Cramping Konstas returns from Test duties with maiden one-day ton

3. Queensland (15 points)

Played 6 | Won 3 | Lost 2 | No-result 1 | NRR 0.882 | Bonus points: 1

The remaining match

February 23 v Western Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, 11:05am AEDT

The equation

The Bulls are right back in the frame thanks to their win over NSW and Victoria's defeat to Tasmania in the penultimate round. But they now must defeat Western Australia to be in the mix. If both Queensland and NSW win their final matches, the Bulls will need a bonus point to make the leap to second. If Queensland win without a bonus point, they will only make the final if Victoria also beat NSW.

01:18 Play video Hearne burns Moises for four sixes as QC staffer scours rooftop

4. Victoria (13 points)

Played 6 | Won 3 | Lost 3 | No-result 0 | NRR -0.476 | Bonus points: 1

The remaining match

February 23 v NSW at Cricket Central, Sydney, 10am AEDT

The equation

Will Sutherland's side's loss to Tasmania has taken their fate out of their own hands. The Vics need to beat NSW and hope WA can topple Queensland. A bonus point would only help if the Bulls' match with WA is tied or washed out; Victoria would have to improve their net run-rate significantly as well to qualify in that scenario.

01:14 Play video Siddle winds back the clock with maiden one-day five-for

5. Tasmania (11 points)

Played 6 | Won 2 | Lost 3 | No-result 1 | NRR 0.106 | Bonus points: 1

The remaining match

February 23 v South Australia at Adelaide Oval, 10:30am AEDT

The equation

Barring over-rate penalties being handed down to the teams above them, there is no path for the Tigers to bring more white-ball success to the island this summer after the Hobart Hurricanes' maiden BBL title. A bonus-point win would take Tasmania to 16 points, a tally at least one of the three teams immediately above them is guaranteed to surpass.

01:05 Play video Webster takes stellar six on memorable day

6. Western Australia (11 points)

Played 6 | Won 1 | Lost 5 | No-result 0 | NRR -0.99 | Bonus points: 0

The remaining match

February 23 v Queensland at the Gabba, Brisbane, 11:05am AEDT

The equation

A remarkable fall from grace for the side that has not only won the last three one-day titles, but also taken out five of the last seven and only missed the final three times in the past decade. The reigning champions will be playing for pride only against the Bulls.

01:39 Play video Every wicket as WA lose 8-1 in epic collapse!

One-Day Cup standings 2024-25